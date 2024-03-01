Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix 2024 Category UCI WorldTour Date April 7, 2024 Start Compiègne Finish Roubaix velodrome Distance 259.9km Previous winner Mathieu van der Poel Previous edition 2023 Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it happened: Van der Poel dominates fastest-ever Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel dominated the 2024 Paris-Roubaix with a 60km solo attack to win the fastest-ever edition of the Hell of the North.

Van der Poel rounded the Roubaix velodrome in front of massive crowds, taking his time to enjoy his second consecutive victory of the famed cobbled Classic.

It was another 1-2 for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Jasper Philipsen won the chase-group sprint and took second place, ahead of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in third and Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) in fourth.

Paris-Roubaix history

Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 120 times since then.

Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to 1967.

Belgians have dominated the cobbled Classic, with 57 winners over the years.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two Belgians share the accolade of taking the most wins at the race, with Roger De Vlaeminck winning four times in the 1970s and Tom Boonen completing his quadruple between 2005 and 2012.

As you'd expect, the honour roll is replete with huge names from cycling history, from Eddy Merckx and Sean Kelly to Johan Museeuw and Fausto Coppi. Of the current peloton, no rider has won the race more than once.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more.

Paris-Roubaix route

On Sunday, April 7, 2023, riders will take on the Hell of the North – Paris-Roubaix on a route that is 259.9 kilometres long with 29 sections of cobblestone roads totalling 55.7 kilometres of suffering.

There have only been a few changes to the Paris-Roubaix route for 2024, which you can check out at our comprehensive guide.

Paris-Roubaix start list

Data powered by FirstCycling