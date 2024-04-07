Paris-Roubaix Live - Will Van der Poel dominate again?

Refresh

As well as Asgreen, Per Strand Hagenes, Marco Haller, Rasmus Tiller, Kamil Małecki, Liam Slock and Gleb Syritsa are the other riders in this break. They now have 20 seconds, easily the biggest lead so far.

This group is pushing on, and has a lead of seven seconds. It's the most promising move so far.

Intriguing move now as Kasper Asgreen is one of about seven riders to get a small gap.

And now they've all been brought back.

That pair is a Q36.5 rider and an Arkéa rider, any they've been joined by another few riders.

240KM TO GO Two riders up the road at the moment, with probably the biggest gap we've seen so far - but it's still only a few seconds.

He’s brought back, as have an Astana and Visma-Lease a Bike rider that tried after him. It still feels like we’re a long way from a break being formed.

150KM TO GO Edvald Boasson Hagen is a lone leader at the moment with a few seconds on the peloton.

Attacks keep coming, but nobody has come close to making one stick yet.

A couple more non-starters to report as well as Van Baarle. Astana's Michael Mørkøv and UAE Team Emirates' Michael Vink also aren't here. Vink's absence could be significant, given that UAE are likely to be one of the main protagonists of the race.

More trying now, including Alexander Kristoff, who would be perhaps too big a name to be allowed up the road.

That move has been shut down.

There have already been multiple attacks, with six riders with a small gap.

260KM TO GO We're off!

Now for the all-important question: what’s the weather like? For now, it’s dry, meaning less treacherous cobbles. Yesterday’s women’s race was notable for its relative ack of crashes, and it seems today could be similar.

Not long now until the race proper starts. There's going to be a huge fight for the breakaway right from the flag, especially considering that riders who manage to get into it can often end up getting a high finish at the end of the day relative to other races.

The riders are in the neutralised section now, but one man expected to be there is missing - Dylan van Baarle. The winner from 2022’s form was already a big doubt after a spring in which he’s had issues with fitness, and he’s withdrawn due to illness. Given that they’re already missing Wout van Aert, that’s another major blow for Visma-Lease a Bike.

One world champion won yesterday - will another today? Everybody certainly agrees that Mathieu van der Poel is the hot favourite, given his form this spring and just how brilliant he’s been this past twelve months, including victory here last year. But Paris-Roubaix is always dependent on having the gods on your side, and something like a puncture of a crash can end the hopes of even a rider as strong as he.

We’ve already done one half of what has become Paris-Roubaix Weekend since the long-awaited introduction of the women’s race in 2021. It was a tense, close affair that went down to the wire, with Lotte Kopecky ultimately being crowned champion.

There really is nothing else quite like Paris-Roubaix. While the cobbled classics that have been raced earlier in the spring throughout Belgium could hardly be called easy, this race is something else altogether. The cobblestones are unlike those in any other race, and there are lots of them - 55.7kilometres worth in total, accounting for over a third of every kilometre covered in the race’s second half.

Welcome to hell! It’s time for the Queen of the Classics, a Sunday in Hell, and one of the great highlights of the cycling calendar.