Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE: A new Queen of the Classics or can someone win a second cobblestone trophy?

Four-star sector at Haveluy à Wallers is a major new addition among extra 4.5km of cobbles as the elite women tackle Hell of the North

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ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease A Bike competes in the breakaway during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Etienne Garnier - Pool/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) rides to victory at the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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We're rolling for a short neutralised section before the tough get going here at Paris-Roubaix. The first of the cobbles comes at Solesmes, after 29.3km.

Of the 20 cobbled sectors that punctuate today's race there are five four star sectors and two of the hardest five star sectors, Mons-en-Pévèlle and Carrefour de l'Arbre coming at 94.5km and 126km respectively.

Paris Roubaix cobblestones at the forest of Arenberg

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

For the men this is one of the oldest races on the calendar, but for the women the race was only created in 2021. Nonetheless the legend is real and an entire culture has built around it. Even if that culture is often humble.

It started with an omelette – The story of Chez Françoise, the humble café that has become 'part of the legend of Paris-Roubaix'

A group of riders go past the Chez Fran&amp;ccedil;oise bar in Troisvilles

A group of riders go past the Chez Françoise bar in Troisvilles (Image credit: Will Jones)

Lidl-Trek line up with former World Champion Elisa Balsamo as their leader.

DENAIN, FRANCE - APRIL 12: A general view of Elisa Balsamo of Italy, Lucinda Brand of Netherlands, Clara Copponi of France, Lauretta Hanson of Australia, Emma Norsgaard Bjerg of Denmark, Shirin van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 6th Paris-Roubaix Femmes Hauts-de-France 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite a 143.1km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWWT / on April 12, 2026 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek sign on for the start of the 2026 Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Photo: Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Indeed, this is the first year the women's race has run on the same day as the men's.

A shot of the peloton competing in Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025, shot from the front-side. You can see Ellen van Dijk and Lotte Kopecky clearly, with riders blurred in the background

Paris-Roubaix Femmes has previously had it's own day on the calendar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race has changed every edition, covering a different distance each year. The first year in 2021, was just 116.4km.
Last year was the longest at 148.5km, but this year has more cobblestones, with 20 sectors covering 33.7km along its 143.1km total.

We've got an hour until the race kicks off after a short neutral period, so stay with us all day for information and insight.
Especially as the TV coverage doesn't start 'til late, something race director Thierry Gouvenou has defended.

The elite women&#039;s peloton, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, racing on a sunny day at the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) during the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Queen Of The Classics, Paris-Roubaix Femmes. We'll be taking you through every twist, turn and cobblestone of perhaps the sport's most iconic one day race.

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