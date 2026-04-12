Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE: A new Queen of the Classics or can someone win a second cobblestone trophy?
Four-star sector at Haveluy à Wallers is a major new addition among extra 4.5km of cobbles as the elite women tackle Hell of the North
#parisroubaixfemmes Marianne carrying a little lucky bee on her back today 🐝💛 pic.twitter.com/g5lmzrleMqApril 12, 2026
We're rolling for a short neutralised section before the tough get going here at Paris-Roubaix. The first of the cobbles comes at Solesmes, after 29.3km.
Of the 20 cobbled sectors that punctuate today's race there are five four star sectors and two of the hardest five star sectors, Mons-en-Pévèlle and Carrefour de l'Arbre coming at 94.5km and 126km respectively.
For the men this is one of the oldest races on the calendar, but for the women the race was only created in 2021. Nonetheless the legend is real and an entire culture has built around it. Even if that culture is often humble.
It started with an omelette – The story of Chez Françoise, the humble café that has become 'part of the legend of Paris-Roubaix'
Lidl-Trek line up with former World Champion Elisa Balsamo as their leader.
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Indeed, this is the first year the women's race has run on the same day as the men's.
Is that a great plan for more spectators, or disadvantaging the women's race?
The race has changed every edition, covering a different distance each year. The first year in 2021, was just 116.4km.
Last year was the longest at 148.5km, but this year has more cobblestones, with 20 sectors covering 33.7km along its 143.1km total.
We've got an hour until the race kicks off after a short neutral period, so stay with us all day for information and insight.
Especially as the TV coverage doesn't start 'til late, something race director Thierry Gouvenou has defended.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Queen Of The Classics, Paris-Roubaix Femmes. We'll be taking you through every twist, turn and cobblestone of perhaps the sport's most iconic one day race.
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