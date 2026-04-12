Paris-Roubaix Femmes LIVE: A new Queen of the Classics or can someone win a second cobblestone trophy?

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#parisroubaixfemmes Marianne carrying a little lucky bee on her back today 🐝💛 pic.twitter.com/g5lmzrleMqApril 12, 2026

We're rolling for a short neutralised section before the tough get going here at Paris-Roubaix. The first of the cobbles comes at Solesmes, after 29.3km.

Of the 20 cobbled sectors that punctuate today's race there are five four star sectors and two of the hardest five star sectors, Mons-en-Pévèlle and Carrefour de l'Arbre coming at 94.5km and 126km respectively. The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

For the men this is one of the oldest races on the calendar, but for the women the race was only created in 2021. Nonetheless the legend is real and an entire culture has built around it. Even if that culture is often humble. It started with an omelette – The story of Chez Françoise, the humble café that has become 'part of the legend of Paris-Roubaix' A group of riders go past the Chez Françoise bar in Troisvilles (Image credit: Will Jones)

Lidl-Trek line up with former World Champion Elisa Balsamo as their leader. Lidl-Trek sign on for the start of the 2026 Paris-Roubaix Femmes. Photo: Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Indeed, this is the first year the women's race has run on the same day as the men's. Is that a great plan for more spectators, or disadvantaging the women's race? Paris-Roubaix Femmes has previously had it's own day on the calendar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race has changed every edition, covering a different distance each year. The first year in 2021, was just 116.4km.

Last year was the longest at 148.5km, but this year has more cobblestones, with 20 sectors covering 33.7km along its 143.1km total.

We've got an hour until the race kicks off after a short neutral period, so stay with us all day for information and insight.

Especially as the TV coverage doesn't start 'til late, something race director Thierry Gouvenou has defended. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) during the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Queen Of The Classics, Paris-Roubaix Femmes. We'll be taking you through every twist, turn and cobblestone of perhaps the sport's most iconic one day race.