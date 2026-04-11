Even more new prototype Dura-Ace parts spotted on Jasper Philipsen's Canyon Endurace CFR for Paris-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix is less than 48 hours away, riders and teams are doing their final recon rides, and dialling in their equipment setups for the races on Sunday.

The question of which bike Mathieu van der Poel and his teammates will use on Sunday has been a hot topic this week. Canyon launched its latest Endurace CFR endurance race bike this week, a bike it claims has been designed pretty much exclusively for Van der Poel to use at Roubaix.

Van der Poel and teammate Jasper Philipsen have both raced on the Endurace CFR in the last few weeks, and Philipsen will use it on Sunday. The team wouldn't let me see Van der Poel's bike, and it seems they are remaining tight-lipped on which bike he will use for the moment. The three-time Roubaix champion may still be deciding himself, though he rode a recon this week on the Aeroad at least once.

Article continues below

The Alpecin bikes are fairly stock generally and don't feature as many Roubaix hacks and changes as some bikes, like the new double-headed inner tube liners we spotted this week at Lidl-Trek.

Philipsen's bike had a few interesting features, the biggest of which was the prototype Shimano Dura-Ace pedals it was fitted with. After the Dura-Ace wheels sighting, which have been used for a while, this is the second sighting of any new Dura-Ace componentry. Whilst the pedals are only marked 'Prototype', it seems realistic to expect them to be Dura-Ace models. They appear to have a slightly different body shape, but the axles looked similar.

Philipsen, himself a two-time Roubaix podium finisher, was running 32mm tyres and 172.5mm crank arms on his Endurace CFR, which has a stiffer head tube than Canyon's Aeroad aero race bike. Interestingly, he also had a rigid aero seatpost fitted, not the comfort boosting VCLS Aero seatpost that comes stock on the Endurace.

It won't be long until we see what gets used on Sunday, and as usual, it will probably just come down to what each rider thinks is fastest on the day.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Endurace CFR looks very similar to the Aeroad at the front. It's difficult to tell the difference between the two models. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This bike was fitted with the Canyon CP049 Pro base bar, Philipsen runs it slammed, and with a 120mm stem length. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

I assume this is Philipsen's number two bike, though I have seen teams use their own internal numbering systems when it comes to bikes (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Philipsen will ride the new Endurace CFR, launched just a few days ago, he has already won on the bike. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

A freshly waxed chain on this bike, this seems to be a wax based drip lube, not an hot immersive wax product. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here's the latest Dura-Ace prototype equipment, SPD-SL pedals marked 'prototype'. The team confirmed they are Dura-Ace prototypes but wouldn't give me many details. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)