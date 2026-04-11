Even more new prototype Dura-Ace parts spotted on Jasper Philipsen's Canyon Endurace CFR for Paris-Roubaix

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Jasper Philipsen is using Canyon's new Endurace CFR for Paris-Roubaix

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Paris-Roubaix is less than 48 hours away, riders and teams are doing their final recon rides, and dialling in their equipment setups for the races on Sunday.

The question of which bike Mathieu van der Poel and his teammates will use on Sunday has been a hot topic this week. Canyon launched its latest Endurace CFR endurance race bike this week, a bike it claims has been designed pretty much exclusively for Van der Poel to use at Roubaix.

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Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

The Endurace CFR looks very similar to the Aeroad at the front. It's difficult to tell the difference between the two models. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

This bike was fitted with the Canyon CP049 Pro base bar, Philipsen runs it slammed, and with a 120mm stem length. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

I assume this is Philipsen's number two bike, though I have seen teams use their own internal numbering systems when it comes to bikes (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

Philipsen will ride the new Endurace CFR, launched just a few days ago, he has already won on the bike. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

A freshly waxed chain on this bike, this seems to be a wax based drip lube, not an hot immersive wax product. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

Here's the latest Dura-Ace prototype equipment, SPD-SL pedals marked 'prototype'. The team confirmed they are Dura-Ace prototypes but wouldn't give me many details. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Jasper Philipsen&#039;s Paris-Roubaix Canyon Endurace CFR

The bike was also fitted with the prototype Dura-Ace wheels Philipsen and the rest of the team have been using for some time. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)