Record-breakers, comebacks, and underdogs at Paris-Roubaix – The most memorable editions of the past 25 years

A muddy Wilfried Peeters races through the Arenberg Forest during the 2001 Paris-Roubaix, one of the iconic editions in the recent history of the race

This Sunday brings with it the biggest afternoon of one-day racing on the calendar as Northern France welcomes the professional pelotons once again for the 123rd edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix and the 6th Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Over the years, the cobbles of the Nord department – including the Trouée d'Arenberg and the Carrefour de l'Arbre – and the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux have played host to countless iconic and memorable rides.

No doubt more will be added to the list this weekend as Mathieu van der Poel aims for win number four against Tadej Pogačar while riders including Lotte Kopecky and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot battle to be the first to win two editions of the women's race.

They'll follow in the wheeltracks of countless legends of the sport at a race which can look back in history to the 19th century. For this article, we're looking at just the 21st century – and there were already too many iconic moments to choose from.

There are countless stories to tell at even a single edition of Paris-Roubaix, but each race has an overarching narrative written by the winner. We've taken a look back over the last 25 years to pick out some of the stand-out editions of the Queen of the Classics.

Here's our list of the most memorable editions of Paris-Roubaix this century.

2000: Johan Museeuw's comeback win and a famous celebration

Johan Museeuw's celebration in 2000 was an unforgettable Paris-Roubaix moment (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first iconic edition of Paris-Roubaix on our list comes with one of the most memorable celebrations in racing history – Johan Museeuw clipping out of his pedal, sticking his leg in the air and pointing to his knee as he crossed the finish line in the Roubaix velodrome.

Museeuw, the Lion of Flanders, was one of the most fearsome one-day competitors in the peloton, having racked up three Tour of Flanders titles, a win at Roubaix, and a world title among a host of major Classics wins.

That status, and his entire career, was threatened in 1998, his 11th season in the peloton. Spring started as well as any other with wins at E3, Brabantse Pijl, and that third Flanders title, but, come Roubaix, disaster struck.

Museeuw collided with a pole entering the Arenberg Forest, shattering his kneecap in the process. He wouldn't race for another five months, almost losing his leg to gangrene in the meantime. He was back racing a full season in 1999, winning some smaller Belgian races, finishing third in Flanders, and taking ninth in Roubaix, but he wasn't at his best.

That return would come in the spring of 2000, with wins at Omloop, Brabantse Pijl again, and then the famous triumph at Roubaix. Museeuw went clear with Frankie Andreu 60km from the finish, the pair catching and passing Museeuw's Mapei teammate Max van Heeswijk on the way to his own race-winning attack, a solo move 38km from the finish at the Ennetières sector of cobbles.

He pushed on into a headwind, holding on to win despite a lead of almost three minutes ebbing away to 15 seconds in Roubaix.

"It's a dream indeed. Two years ago, I almost lost my leg, I have taken a lot of medicine, and I have worked enormously. In 1999, I reached an acceptable level. This year, I have had the ambition to win one of the big races. For me, the Paris-Roubaix is the ideal race to win, not for the sake of revenge but rather as a symbol of my comeback," he said after the race.

"But my greatest victory is that I've come back to racing at all, after the crash two years ago."

2001: Servais Knaven leads home a rare podium sweep

Servais Knaven, Johan Museeuw and Romans Vainsteins top the podium in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix is a hard race to win, a challenging, brutal conclusion to the cobbled Classics. It's hard to imagine that any team would have the strength – and the luck – to lock out the podium at the race.

But venture 25-30 years into the past, and the occurrence was almost commonplace. Mapei's powerhouse Classics squad, a force unseen in today's spring racing, astonishingly achieved the feat in 1996, 1998, and 1999 with Johan Museeuw, Franco Ballerini, and Andrea Tafi taking home the cobblestone trophy.

In 2001, the Belgian squad Domo-Farm Frites managed it too. The new team was composed partly from the cobbled Classics core of Mapei, partly from the Farm Frites squad, and led by Mapei boss Patrick Lefevere.

Peter Van Petegem didn't stick around, but with names including Museeuw, Wilfried Peeters, Servais Knaven, Romans Vainšteins, Robbie McEwen, and Richard Virenque on board, the team was immediately among the strongest in the peloton.

They didn't dominate spring as Mapei had, as the Belgian Classics passed with barely a podium spot to go around (Peeters at Dwars door Vlaanderen). However, their masterclass was still to come on the mud-spattered roads of France.

Unusually, the decisive split of the race was made even before the Arenberg; such were the grim conditions. Domo had four men among 13 out front, then sent Peeters out solo 90km from the finish. Riding his final Roubaix, the veteran was only caught inside the final 25km, at which point Domo retained their four men among a lead group reduced to just seven riders.

With Peeters spent and Museeuw using energy chasing back on the Carrefour de l'Arbre from one of a reported five punctures, it was Knaven who dealt the race's killer blow. The Dutchman attacked 10km from Roubaix, dispatching a persistent George Hincapie and going on to score the biggest win of his career. Behind, Museeuw powered away from the chase for second, while world champion Vainšteins sprinted home to round out the podium sweep.

"Only when I was out in front, I started to laugh at the situation. Today I gained something for myself. My sacrifices over the winter in cyclo-cross were not in vain," Knaven, the least heralded Domo rider in the front group, said later.

"I always thought that one day I would find myself in a situation where I had the advantage at the end of a Classic. I did not think it would be in Paris-Roubaix, rather with a race like Het Volk."

2002: Johan Museeuw dominates in the wet as a new Belgian star emerges

Zbigniew Spruch leads Johan Museeuw during a wet and muddy 2002 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a stunning comeback triumph in 2000, Johan Museeuw wasn't finished with Paris-Roubaix yet. Two years later, the Belgian star had two wins under his belt, and he was on the tail of Moser and Merckx.

Still on a Domo team featuring Knaven, Van Heeswijk, and with a now-retired Peeters in the team car, he was all set for a showdown with Mapei and their leader, Tour of Flanders champion Andrea Tafi.

A week earlier, Museeuw had attacked over the Muur only for the Italian to solo to glory in the final kilometres. The tables would be turned at Roubaix, though, with Tafi suffering from bronchitis during the week and decapitating the Mapei threat in another wet and muddy Roubaix. Come the finish, Tafi was the team's best finisher, over nine minutes down in 17th.

In contrast, Museeuw was on full form for Roubaix's centenary edition. He headed off the threat from US Postal and the heir to his crown as Belgium's Classics superstar, a 21-year-old Tom Boonen.

The neo-pro made the early break along with Domo men Van Heeswijk and Enrico Cassani, and he was still out front when a small group – including Museeuw, Knaven, and George Hincapie – made contact with the remains of the break at Mons-en-Pévèle.

Museeuw kept on pushing at the front, eventually going clear and taking the two US Postal men, Boonen and Hincapie, with him. 40km from Roubaix, he was gone, setting off en route to win number three. Behind, Boonen and Hincapie quickly lost ground, and the Belgian was left to fend for himself in the final after Hincapie crashed at Camphin-en-Pévèle.

He'd miss out to Steffen Wesemann in the closing sprint, but the day marked the birth of a new Classics star – in addition to the crowning of an older one.

"I don't know why I attacked at that moment. I felt good. I did not think about it. I simply accelerated and rode hard for the next 10 kilometres. And, when my advantage reached 1'10, I told myself that it was possible to win. Nevertheless, if I had not known the disillusionment of last Sunday, I would not be here to comment on my victory," Museeuw concluded.

2004: Magnus Bäckstedt realises the 'chance of a lifetime'

Magnus Bäckstedt came out on top of a four-rider sprint to win in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he took on Paris-Roubaix for the fifth time in his career in 2004, Swedish racer Magnus Bäckstedt called the race "pure fun", a description that few other riders would use for the Hell of the North.

Among two previous DNFs, he had finished seventh and 19th at the race previously, but this time around, he headed to France in top form following a near-miss second place in the sprint at Gent-Wevelgem, then held midweek following the Tour of Flanders.

That season was his first with Italian squad Alessio-Bianchi, having joined alongside several other Scandinavians from the folding Fakta squad. Alessio had troubles of their own, however, running into sponsorship and financial trouble in February. By 2005, they were no more, having merged with Vini Caldirola to form Liquigas.

The squad lined up in Compiègne with six riders rather than the standard eight, headed up by 37-year-old former winner Andrea Tafi. But once the racing got going, it was clear that Bäckstedt would be the leader on the road – he was the team's sole representative among the 19-man lead group after the Arenberg Forest.

Bäckstedt hung in the group, largely keeping quiet as attacks came and went, but matching a Johan Museeuw move at 51km to go, and he remained out front as the group shattered on the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

Six leaders then turned into five – Bäckstedt, Museeuw, a neo-pro Fabian Cancellara, British champion Roger Hammond, and Tristan Hoffman – heading into the final 10km, and then to four after Museeuw's untimely puncture with 6km to go. The surviving quartet raced into a headwind to the velodrome, ensuring a sprint finish. Cancellara led it out, but the more experienced companions smothered him.

Bäckstedt, flying up the inside around the final bend, sped through to score the crowning achievement of his career.

"I can't believe I won it," he said later. "My plan for the race this morning was to keep an eye on Museeuw, Van Petegem, Wesemann, and even on Tom Boonen. While doing that, I made sure to stay out of the wind and out of trouble, and I didn't have one puncture.

"When it came down to a group of four, I realised I had a chance of a lifetime to win Paris-Roubaix. I didn't hesitate when I saw a gap open up on the inside. Once I got through, they gave me a little gap, and that was it."

2007: Stuart O'Grady's unexpected triumph

Stuart O'Grady went solo to take the biggest win of his career in 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years on from Bäckstedt's triumph, Paris-Roubaix would play host to another surprise victory, this time from the Swede's former Crédit Agricole teammate, the Australian veteran Stuart O'Grady.

Having supported Frédéric Moncassin at GAN in the mid 1990s, he had been a Paris-Roubaix leader at Crédit Agricole and Cofidis, but a move to CSC in 2006 saw him understandably playing lieutenant to young starlet Fabian Cancellara. Only he was forced to watch the Swiss rider win his first title from home after breaking five ribs and a collarbone at Tirreno-Adriatico.

In 2007, the hierarchy remained the same, with the pre-race attention understandably on another Cancellara vs Boonen showdown. Few prognosticated that O'Grady, racing his 10th Roubaix and with a previous best finish of 16th, would cross the line first that Sunday.

He was in the form of his life that spring, though, finishing among the top five at Omloop, Milano-Torino, Milan-San Remo, and the Dwars door Vlaanderen and taking top 10s at E3 and the Tour of Flanders. On the day, a hot and dry edition of the race, he infiltrated the early break alongside teammates Luke Roberts and Matti Breschel, later puncturing out of the move on the Arenberg and dropping back to the favourites group alongside Cancellara and Boonen.

With 34km to go, he followed a move by Steffen Wesemann to the front of the race, while Cancellara was dropped soon afterwards. O'Grady and several others caught breakaway survivors David Kopp and Kevin Van Impe, but he was out front alone at 26km to go after attacking at Cysoing à Bourghelles.

He powered on to a lead of a minute by Carrefour de l'Arbre, while further back, Boonen had left it too late to make his move. Those he had left behind had no chance of catching O'Grady, and so he was left to race on to his biggest triumph with a solo ride into the velodrome.

"I've dreamt of winning this race since I was a kid, and it actually still feels like a dream now it's actually come true," O'Grady said upon finishing. "It's gonna be days before it hits me for real. I was going to win today or die trying."

2010: Fabian Cancellara's dominant solo ride

Fabian Cancellara tore away from his rivals to win with a dominant solo ride in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara was the cobbled king of the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Swiss racer, a natural time trialist in contrast to his rival's fast-twitch sprint style, won three editions each of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix during his career, with three further wins at E3 to boot.

His ride to win Roubaix in 2010 was Cancellara at his best, coming during a spring that saw him win all three races. Only Boonen in 2005 had done it previously. At E3, he'd beaten Boonen into second with a solo move 2km from the line, while Flanders was won after dropping the Belgian on the Muur van Geraardsbergen and riding solo for the final 15km to win by over a minute.

Cancellara truly had no equal that spring, and Roubaix only cemented that. His form was so supreme that he took off far earlier on the road to the velodrome, dispatching with Boonen and the rest with a mammoth 49km left to race.

It was on the run-in to Mons-en-Pévèle, rather than the cobbles themselves, where Cancellara made his winning move. But there was no all-out attack. Instead, as Boonen lay at the rear of the select group of favourites, he calmly rode to the front, bridged across to the attacking trio of Leif Hoste, Bjorn Leukemans, and Sebastian Hinault, and powered past.

It was a move full of power but somehow relaxed at the same time. He just rode away. Leukemans offered some resistance on the Mons-en-Pévèle, but Cancellara was soon alone, riding off well into the distance and an insurmountable lead. The chase group – Boonen, racing alongside the breakaway trio plus Thor Hushovd, Juan Antonio Flecha, Roger Hammond, and Filippo Pozzato – simply had no answers to the world's supreme time trial rider.

Nobody saw Cancellara, who had built a three-minute advantage, before the velodrome, where he crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of the second-placed Hushovd. His victory was the biggest since Museeuw's eight years earlier, though Boonen, of course, had to one-up him soon after.

"I wanted the double, I wanted to do something that left a mark in the history of cycling," Cancellara said after the finish. "Many great riders have won this race, and it’s an honour for me to now have won it twice like the late Franco Ballerini did.

"I hadn't planned to attack in that moment. But that's racing, it's important to seize the right moment and I got it exactly right. When I went, the gap was there and it was increasing, so I went full gas but with a little left just in case because there was a long way to go. But I made it."