How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026 – Live Streams, TV Channels for the Hell of the North

Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel will go head-to-head for Paris-Roubaix

Watch Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Sunday, April 11 to see the cream of the crop of the Classics racers in the men's and women's peloton as they tackle the harsh cobbles of Northern France.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada, and the rest of the world.



You can also check out When to tune into Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes to catch the most exciting and important cobble sectors for each of the best moments of the races.

The men's race kicks off on Sunday morning in Compiègne before heading north for 258.3km to tackle 30 cobbled sectors on the road to the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux in Roubaix. The women's race, starting later, runs from Denain to Roubaix, with 143.1km and 20 sectors standing in the way.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) will defend their titles. The pair will face off against the likes of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek).

There are broadcast options for Paris-Roubaix in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium and France.

Paris-Roubaix 2026 Free Stream

The 2026 Paris-Roubaix is being streamed for free in Australia, Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Channels are as follows:

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while Paris-Roubaix is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

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How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Paris-Roubaix through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the USA

Paris-Roubaix will air live in the USA on NBC Sports via Peacock. The Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Liège–Bastogne–Liège will also be broadcast on the platform later in the year.

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish for, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Paris-Roubaix via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS.

All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with registration.

Paris-Roubaix 2026 Broadcaster Schedule