Paris-Roubaix: Mathieu van der Poel secures second consecutive victory with 60km solo attack

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

World Champion dominates in fastest-ever Hell of the North, 1-2 for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Jasper Philipsen wins chase-group sprint for second and Mads Pedersen third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 48
Alpecin - Deceuninck team's Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates as he cycles past the finish line to win the 121st edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 260km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Mathieu Van Der Poel goes solo and wins Paris-Roubaix(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning World Champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) scorched home solo to a second successive victory in the fastest-ever edition of Paris-Roubaix, simultaneously becoming the first rider in 11 years to clinch the Tour of Flanders-Roubaix double.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1