NSN target sprint success at Giro d'Italia with Ethan Vernon and Corbin Strong

The NSN Cycling Team will target sprint victories on different terrains at the 2026 Giro d'Italia, with Britain's Ethan Vernon targeting the opening flat stage and so the first maglia rosa in Burgas, while puncheur Corbin Strong will get his chance on the rolling stage to Veliko Tarnovo.

NSN are also hoping that Alessandro Pinarello can hunt for stages from breakaways, while Jan Hirt will ride for the general classification after finishing sixth in 2022 and eighth in 2024. Completing the eight-rider line-up are Jake Stewart, Ryan Mullen, Nick Schultz, and Dion Smith.

Vernon will clash with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Dylan Groenwegen (Unibet Rose Rockets), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Intermarché) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) but has shown his speed in 2026, winning sprints at the Tour Down Under, the Volta a Catalunya and two stages at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in France.

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Strong was fifth at Milan-San Remo and both have trained at altitude in recent weeks to peak for the start of the Giro.

"I’m really looking forward to starting the Giro. This will be the first Grand Tour I go into with good confidence and where I’m backing myself," Vernon said.

"I definitely believe I can compete for a victory. There’s already a big opportunity on stage one, which is extra motivation when the leader’s jersey is up for grabs. Stage one is a massive focus for me, but also stage three, and stage two for Corbin.

“For the team, it’s a really important first three days, with a chance to take pink — whether that’s me on stage one or Corbin on stage two. We’re super motivated and want to keep the winning momentum we’ve built this season."

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Strong and Vernon have recently trained at altitude to be at their best for the Giro.

Strong finished second in the stage 3 sprint to Vlorë in Albania, only beaten by Mads Pedersen, who went on to win four stages. He was also fifth at this year's Milan-San Remo, showing his ability to survive hilly finishes.

"The Giro provides a lot of opportunities for us as a team. We have a strong squad for the sprints and also some climbers coming in with good form," he said.

"I’m really looking forward to starting the race with this group, and I think we can have a really strong three weeks together."

Alessandro Pinarello is the only Italian rider in the NSN Giro roster and will ride near his home on stage 18 to Pieve di Soligo. The 22-year-old Italian earned his place in the NSN team with a consistent spring campaign and a victory and third place overall at the recent O Gran Camiño.

"As an Italian rider, it’s always very special to start the Giro again. It’s the biggest race in Italy, with so many fans coming out to watch, so it really means a lot," he said.

"The approach this year has been completely different, as I did a big block of altitude training. There’s no pressure from the team for GC, we want to see how I go over three weeks. The goal is to try to take the best possible result on stages, whether that’s from a breakaway or in a reduced group."