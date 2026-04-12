Mathieu van der Poel shuns Canyon's new Endurace, starts Paris-Roubaix with the Aeroad instead

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It seems Van der Poel has decided not to use the new Canyon Endurace CFR that was designed around his Paris-Roubaix assault

Van der Poel&#039;s Canyon Aeroad for Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Three-time men's Paris-Roubaix champion, Mathieu van der Poel, has decided to race Paris-Roubaix today on his normal Canyon Aeroad CFR race bike, the machine that he has raced and won on for the last several years, ignoring the new Roubaix-specific bike that Canyon unveiled this week.

The German brand launched an updated version of its Endurace CFR endurance model this week, claiming the bike had been designed with the single purpose of 'getting to Roubaix fastest'.

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Van der Poel will use a double Dura-Ace chainset, a different setup compared to his two great rivals. Tadej Pogačar has fitted a 1X Carbon Ti chainring, and Wout van Aert, who will use a 1X SRAM setup.

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