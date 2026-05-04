Lidl-Trek chase sprints, stages and the GC at the Giro d'Italia

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German team have Jonathan Milan, Giulio Ciccone and Derek Gee-West as team leader

Jonathan Milan of Team Lidl-Trek prior to the 8th UAE Tour
Jonathan Milan leads Lidl-Trek at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek face an intense and ambitious Giro d'Italia, chasing sprint success with Jonathan Milan, mountain stage victories with Giulio Ciccone and a GC result with Derek Gee-West.

The German super team named Simone Consonni, Max Walscheid, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Matteo Sobrero and Tim Torn Teutenberg in their final eight-rider roster. The presence of Consonni, Walscheid and Teutenberg in the line-up confirms Milan's sprint ambitions and his status as probably the fastest finishers on the 2026 Giro start list.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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