'A few so-called experts had an opinion' – Mathieu van der Poel defends Flanders power numbers and working with Tadej Pogačar ahead of Paris-Roubaix rematch

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Dutchman aiming for a fourth consecutive title in Roubaix this Sunday, but isn't overly concerned by records

Alpecin-Premier Tech&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel arrives at the start of the men elite &#039;Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Mathieu van der Poel: 'I am realistic enough to realise that I cannot keep that streak going forever' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) has the chance to make history at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, potentially becoming only the third rider to win the race four times, and the first to do so consecutively.

Winner in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Van der Poel currently ties Francesco Moser on wins – the Italian also took his trio in consecutive years – but would match Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen on four if he wins on Sunday.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Van der Poel was relaxed about the records he stands to break and knows that the first challenge is winning at all, as he goes up against his main one-day rival, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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Van der Poel also pointed out that he had a chance to take a record-breaking fourth victory at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, but was again beaten by Pogačar.

He added that a smaller group would be better going into key sectors, like the Trouée d'Arenberg, and that the ideal would be to enter the famous Roubaix velodrome alone.

Sunday's Roubaix will be yet another rematch between Van der Poel and Pogačar, who have dominated the Monuments for several seasons now. At times, including last Sunday, Van der Poel has been criticised for working with Pogačar rather than, for example, sitting on his wheel, but he defended that choice, and suggested it will be the same this weekend.

'They analysed it, it was true'

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel and Belgian Jasper Philipsen pictured during press conference of Alpecin-Premier Tech cycling team ahead of this year&#039;s Paris-Roubaix cycling race, Thursday 09 April 2026, in Gullegem, Belgium. The 123rd edition of Paris-Roubaix cycling races will take on Sunday, with the women riding 143,1 km the men riding 258,3 km on Sunday. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen, pictured at the Alpecin-Premier Tech pre-race press conference, are in high spirits ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps more so than his second place, Van der Poel's ride at Flanders made headlines for how deep he had to go just to be able to try and follow Pogačar in the finale.

"I was riding 650 watts and still couldn't follow his wheel," he said about going up against the Slovenian.

His mammoth power numbers in Flanders and also at the E3 Saxo Classic – where he averaged 446 watts for 90 minutes – made a lot of waves, including some questioning whether they were accurate or a power meter error.

Asked about that on Thursday, Van der Poel quickly doubled down on the veracity of the figure from E3.

"They analysed it, it was true, otherwise I wouldn't have posted it," he said. He rarely shares data about his rides online.

"It was just to show how hard that part was to ride alone with the wind, because a few so-called experts had an opinion once again. I don't share anything on Strava anymore, but I like to sometimes share something."

He also said that his high numbers are a good reassurance that, even when he is being beaten, it's not for lack of form.

"Also, for me, it was nice to see that I'm still improving at this age, but I have to ride against somebody like Tadej, who is maybe the best cyclist of all time," he said. "I just do what I can and try to be in the best possible shape that I can. So it was just to show that I managed to do that, but it was still not enough."

With Sunday's flatter terrain and, of course, his past successes in Roubaix. Van der Poel can only hope that it is enough as the two kings of the Spring do battle again in Northern France.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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