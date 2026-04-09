'A few so-called experts had an opinion' – Mathieu van der Poel defends Flanders power numbers and working with Tadej Pogačar ahead of Paris-Roubaix rematch

Mathieu van der Poel: 'I am realistic enough to realise that I cannot keep that streak going forever'

Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) has the chance to make history at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, potentially becoming only the third rider to win the race four times, and the first to do so consecutively.

Winner in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Van der Poel currently ties Francesco Moser on wins – the Italian also took his trio in consecutive years – but would match Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen on four if he wins on Sunday.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Van der Poel was relaxed about the records he stands to break and knows that the first challenge is winning at all, as he goes up against his main one-day rival, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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"I am realistic enough to realise that I cannot keep that streak going forever," the Dutchman told the media. "There will be a year where it doesn't work out. I will try to win, and then that record will come naturally.

Van der Poel also pointed out that he had a chance to take a record-breaking fourth victory at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, but was again beaten by Pogačar.

He was the last rider to be able to stick with the world champion before he eventually went solo, and whilst the balance should tip back into Van der Poel's favour, he was quick not to write off his rival, who was second here on debut last year.

"This race might be harder for him to win, but no one will say he can't do it," Van der Poel said.

"You need some luck, but he already proved himself last year."

Winner three times in the Roubaix velodrome, the Alpecin rider knows exactly what to do to win the Hell of the North, and with support from Jasper Philipsen, the aim this year will be to do things pretty much the same as usual.

"As always, I will race by feel and assess the situation," he said. "In Roubaix, anything can happen. The key is to stay alert at the front and get through the cobblestones as safely as possible."

He added that a smaller group would be better going into key sectors, like the Trouée d'Arenberg, and that the ideal would be to enter the famous Roubaix velodrome alone.

"A solo gives you the greatest certainty, but it won't go that way every year. If you do manage to get to a sprint, then you've ridden a good race. But if I can choose, I'd rather finish solo," he said.

Sunday's Roubaix will be yet another rematch between Van der Poel and Pogačar, who have dominated the Monuments for several seasons now. At times, including last Sunday, Van der Poel has been criticised for working with Pogačar rather than, for example, sitting on his wheel, but he defended that choice, and suggested it will be the same this weekend.

"I did what I had to do. I was in a position to win, but I don't see how not cooperating would have changed the outcome or increased my chances. I just did my best," he said.

"Not riding along would also have been a bit anti-racing. Tadej and I are going to cross paths for years to come. It is better that we get along well."

'They analysed it, it was true'

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen, pictured at the Alpecin-Premier Tech pre-race press conference, are in high spirits ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps more so than his second place, Van der Poel's ride at Flanders made headlines for how deep he had to go just to be able to try and follow Pogačar in the finale.

"I was riding 650 watts and still couldn't follow his wheel," he said about going up against the Slovenian.

His mammoth power numbers in Flanders and also at the E3 Saxo Classic – where he averaged 446 watts for 90 minutes – made a lot of waves, including some questioning whether they were accurate or a power meter error.

Asked about that on Thursday, Van der Poel quickly doubled down on the veracity of the figure from E3.

"They analysed it, it was true, otherwise I wouldn't have posted it," he said. He rarely shares data about his rides online.

"It was just to show how hard that part was to ride alone with the wind, because a few so-called experts had an opinion once again. I don't share anything on Strava anymore, but I like to sometimes share something."

He also said that his high numbers are a good reassurance that, even when he is being beaten, it's not for lack of form.

"Also, for me, it was nice to see that I'm still improving at this age, but I have to ride against somebody like Tadej, who is maybe the best cyclist of all time," he said. "I just do what I can and try to be in the best possible shape that I can. So it was just to show that I managed to do that, but it was still not enough."

With Sunday's flatter terrain and, of course, his past successes in Roubaix. Van der Poel can only hope that it is enough as the two kings of the Spring do battle again in Northern France.