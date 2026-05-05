Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari combine as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe GC leaders to take on Jonas Vingegaard at Giro d'Italia

News
By published

German teams opts for squad of rouleurs to protect team leaders

Giulio Pellizzari and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026
Giulio Pellizzar among his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari will share team leadership at the Giro d'Italia as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe try to defeat Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and their other GC rivals.

The two team leaders will have support from Aleksandr Vlasov in the mountains, Giovanni Aleotti and Ben Zwiehoff on other hilly stages, with Mick van Dijke, Gianni Moscon and Nico Denz as domestiques for the flat but often testing roads of the Giro. Denz could also challenge in the sprints and has three Giro victories on his palmarès.

Article continues below

He raced in Italy as a young rider and won on Blockhaus in 2022, with the climb featuring as the first mountain finish of this year's race. He has ridden ten Grand Tours, finishing second in the 2020 Giro, seventh at the 2023 Tour de France and fourth at the 2025 Vuelta a España.

“We start this Giro with a clear GC focus and with two riders who bring different strengths to that ambition," said the team's chief of sports, Zak Dempster.

Who will challenge Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Giro d'Italia? Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of the Corsa Rosa. Enjoy unrivalled reporting from our team of journalists on the ground, including breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage as it happens, plus access to the Cyclingnews app to follow the action on the go! Find out more.

CATEGORIES