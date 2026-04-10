'Big guys' Van der Poel and Pogačar 'determine where Paris-Roubaix is made hard and how selective it will be', says Jasper Philipsen

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen in high spirits at the Alpecin-Premier Tech press conference ahead of Paris-Roubaix

Having twice finished as runner-up at Paris-Roubaix, Alpecin-Premier Tech rider Jasper Philipsen can point to a Hell of the North palmarès greater than most riders who'll line up in Compiègne on Sunday morning.

The Belgian sprinter stepped on the podium as the second part of an Alpecin one-two behind teammate Mathieu van der Poel in 2023 and 2024. With Van der Poel soloing to a third triumph last April, the pair will be searching for yet more success this weekend.

On almost any other team in the peloton, Philipsen would start the race as a team leader, but he'll play a key lieutenant role for Van der Poel once again.

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Speaking to Belgian media, including Sporza and Het Laatste Nieuws, at his team's pre-race press conference on Thursday, Philipsen acknowledged that Van der Poel and his great Classics rival, Tadej Pogačar, will make the race.

"We have already delivered many great team performances here, and we are looking for another scenario where we can take the race into our own hands," Philipsen said.

"But everything depends on the big guys like Mathieu and Tadej. They determine where the race is made hard and how selective it will be. Then the legs will simply do the talking.

"Anything can happen in this race. In the Tour of Flanders, everyone ends up in their rightful place, but in Roubaix, luck and bad luck play a bigger role."

Alongside Sjoerd Bax and Jay Vine, Philipsen is one of the very few riders in the peloton who have shared teams with the two favourites for glory on Sunday. He was asked about the strengths of both Pogačar and Van der Poel, the pair once again going head-to-head after another titanic battle at last week's Tour of Flanders.

"Of course, he is a major contender, but we are certainly not without a chance," Philipsen said of Pogačar.

"We are heading to Roubaix in good spirits and hope to be able to play to our strengths. We are certainly not going to give anything away.

"[Mathieu and I] can strengthen each other and bring calm. It is no guarantee of success; I mainly have to see where I end up myself, and hopefully, I will get into a position where I can be of added value."

Philipsen and Van der Poel will be joined by a very strong Alpecin selection, including Florian Sénéchal, Tibor Del Grosso, Kaden Groves, and Silvan Dillier. Philipsen will be hoping to get back to full fitness after suffering from a cold recently.

He was ill midweek when he finished eighth at Scheldeprijs, but with two Classics wins to his name this spring, at Nokere Koerse and In Flanders Fields, he can take on Roubaix with less pressure.

"With a victory already under my belt, I'm going into it more relaxed; it isn't the race of last resort like it is for some," Philipsen concluded.