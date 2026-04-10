'Big guys' Van der Poel and Pogačar 'determine where Paris-Roubaix is made hard and how selective it will be', says Jasper Philipsen

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Belgian fighting to get fit for Hell of the North but says pressure is off for him after In Flanders Fields victory

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen pictured during press conference of Alpecin-Premier Tech cycling team ahead of this year&#039;s Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen in high spirits at the Alpecin-Premier Tech press conference ahead of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having twice finished as runner-up at Paris-Roubaix, Alpecin-Premier Tech rider Jasper Philipsen can point to a Hell of the North palmarès greater than most riders who'll line up in Compiègne on Sunday morning.

The Belgian sprinter stepped on the podium as the second part of an Alpecin one-two behind teammate Mathieu van der Poel in 2023 and 2024. With Van der Poel soloing to a third triumph last April, the pair will be searching for yet more success this weekend.

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Speaking to Belgian media, including Sporza and Het Laatste Nieuws, at his team's pre-race press conference on Thursday, Philipsen acknowledged that Van der Poel and his great Classics rival, Tadej Pogačar, will make the race.

Alongside Sjoerd Bax and Jay Vine, Philipsen is one of the very few riders in the peloton who have shared teams with the two favourites for glory on Sunday. He was asked about the strengths of both Pogačar and Van der Poel, the pair once again going head-to-head after another titanic battle at last week's Tour of Flanders.

"Of course, he is a major contender, but we are certainly not without a chance," Philipsen said of Pogačar.

Philipsen and Van der Poel will be joined by a very strong Alpecin selection, including Florian Sénéchal, Tibor Del Grosso, Kaden Groves, and Silvan Dillier. Philipsen will be hoping to get back to full fitness after suffering from a cold recently.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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