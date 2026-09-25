'When we talk about legacy, things don't happen just by a one-off event' – One year later, what is the lasting impact of the Kigali World Championships?

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The Worlds in Rwanda were a starting point for the growth of professional cycling in Africa and beyond, but the UCI's mission to globalise the sport still faces road blocks, Dan Challis reports

Crowds and the race at the 2025 Road World Championships in Kigali
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Africa's first Road World Championships, held last year in Kigali, Rwanda, was a breakthrough moment for professional cycling on the continent. However, the intention was not just to create an historic event, but to build a legacy extending far beyond one momentous week in the 'land of a thousand hills'.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, is seeking to globalise the sport, expanding beyond cycling's popularity in Europe to grow in new markets around the world. Kigali 2025 was seen as a key landmark in that effort.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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