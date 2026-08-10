Eight things we learnt from a spellbinding edition of the Tour de France Femmes

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On their way home from Nice, the Cyclingnews team dissects the key aspects of one of the most memorable and entertaining stage races of 2026

Tour de France Femmes 2026: the classification winners
Tour de France Femmes 2026: the classification winners (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a fantastically entertaining final weekend in Nice, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is over for another year, and the latest winner has been crowned after a thrilling finale on the Côte d'Azur.

Following a hard-fought battle that saw her win three stages but only take yellow on the penultimate day, Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) became the first rider to win this race twice in the modern era, and brought the yellow jersey home to a French team for the first time.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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