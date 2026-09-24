'If he was there, we'd be fighting for silver' - Absence of Tadej Pogačar means 1974 Road World Champion Eddy Merckx is backing Belgium for Sunday

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All-time great confident for Belgian double header with Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel and Eddy Merckx at a ceremony in 2019
Remco Evenepoel and Eddy Merckx at a ceremony in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fifty-two years after he claimed his third Road World Championships title in the streets of Montreal, cycling legend Eddy Merckx believes the odds of a repeat success for Belgium in Canada on Sunday are high, particularly given the absence of the all-conquering Tadej Pogačar.

The 81-year-old Belgian told RTBF that he felt that with Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, his country's side had two major cards to play in the elite men's race. Evenepoel has already won the Worlds back in 2022 and finished second last year, whilst Van Aert finished silver in the same event in Imola in 2020.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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