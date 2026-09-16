'He's saying cancer. I start bawling my eyes out' - Declan Irvine's journey through diabetes, a life-changing disease and the unstoppable path for third UCI Gravel World Championships qualification

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Australian 'just grateful to be riding my bike' as he adjusts fall calendar to earn spot for home Worlds

Declan Irvine completed his third Unbound Gravel 200 in 2026, finishing second in his age group
Declan Irvine (Novo Nordisk) completed his third Unbound Gravel 200 in 2026, finishing second in his age group (Image credit: Team Novo Nordisk)

If there is one person who has the most riding on a top finish at the Sea Otter Europe gravel race in Girona this weekend, it is Declan Irvine, the Australian multi-discipline rider now based in the cycling-centric Spanish city. He's targeting a podium, but a finish in the top 25% will guarantee him a spot in his third UCI Gravel World Championships, which is a month away in his home country.

This could be a fairytale ending to his remarkable 2026, an eighth season as a pro with Team Novo Nordisk. But in fact, the voyage to even ride this year has been more of a nightmare. Last year, one word changed his life - cancer.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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