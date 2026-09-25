World Championships 'favours saving for one big move' - Tom Pidcock aiming for 'truly amazing' road title

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Briton coming off Colorado training camp as co-leader with Adam Yates

2025 Road World Championships: Tom Pidcock during the elite men&#039;s road race
2025 Road World Championships: Tom Pidcock during the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has seven world titles - three in cyclo-cross, four in mountain bike - and two Olympic gold medals in his collection, but he heads into the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal with the "best opportunity so far in my career" to claim a highly coveted rainbow jersey in the elite men's road race on Sunday.

Already a highly decorated cyclist at Worlds, Pidcock has a complete collection of junior, under-23 and elite cyclo-cross world titles. In mountain bike, he's won the under-23, e-MTB and two elite cross-country golds.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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