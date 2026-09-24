UCI Road World Championships: Viktória Chladoňová beats Isabella Holmgren to wins under-23 women's title
Fleur Moors rounds out podium in Montreal
Viktoria Chladaňová (Slovakia) outsprinted Canada’s Isabella Holmgren to win the under-23 women’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships, going one better than her silver medal last year to claim her country's first-ever gold medal in the discipline.
"It's an amazing feeling, and I still can't believe it!" Chladaňová said. "It wasn't an easy ride, and I'm so happy."
Forced to be at the front as the pair sped under the red kite, Chladaňová waited for Holmgren to launched her sprint first, and then powered past the Canadian with 125 metres to go to bring home the gold.
Belgian Fleur Moors accelerated from the chase group to take bronze ahead of Mara Winter (Switzerland) and Talia Appleton (Australia).
Chladaňová and Isabella Holmgren escaped with Moors with 31 kilometres to go, after the pace set by Canada’s Ava Holmgren reduced the peloton.
Seeing Justyna Czapla (Germany) jump from a chase group the final time up Voie Camillien-Houde, Isabella Holmgren put in another acceleration to drop Moors, leaving the pair to continue on.
Holmgren tried repeatedly but unsuccessfully to drop Chladaňová in the final kilometres, but they were still together as they sped under the red kite, as the chase group was 35 seconds back.
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After finishing second in both the under-23 road race and time trial at the 2025 Worlds in Kigali, then missing the podium in the time trial earlier in the week by fractions of a second, Chladaňová could finally celebrate.
“I definitely wanted this so much. In the last two months, I trained so hard for that, and with Isabella and Fleur, we did an amazing job, and I could finish it in a good sprint, so I'm very happy," she said.
“I really tried to follow her and then out-sprint her, but it was such a long sprint, so I was super happy that I could have done it."
How it unfolded
With ten laps of a highly attritional course, the under-23 women kept a steady pace on the opening laps, letting the elevation do the work to make the race selective. A crash on the first lap took down half a dozen riders, including Unbound 100 winner Kylee Hanel (USA), who managed to chase back on during the second lap, though potential favourite Megan Arens (Netherlands) and Mebrhit Girmay (Eritrea) were forced to drop out of the race.
Wilma Antila (Finland) and Sofia Ungerová (Slovakia) launched an attack 112.7km to go and came through with eight laps to go with a lead of 30 seconds on one chaser, Eliška Kvasničkova (Czechia) and 51 seconds on the peloton. After a long chase, Kvasničkova finally made it to the leaders with 97.5km to go, as the trio held a 1:43 lead on the peloton at the end of lap 3.
Another tangle with 90km to go took down Belgium's Lore De Schepper, who took a bike from Febe Jooris and had to chase back into the peloton. De Schepper made it back on quite quickly after a 5km chase, but it was not such good news for her teammate Jooris, who quit the race.
After a subdued start to the race, things kicked off pretty early on the fourth lap, with newly-crowned TT world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Australia) putting in a significant acceleration on one of the course's smaller climbs, and pulling out a selection of strong riders, including Imogen Wolff (Great Britain) and Alexandra Volstad (Canada).
However, after their misfortunes, Belgium missed out on this move, as did teams like Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, which meant that despite the break's strength, the peloton brought them back quite quickly on the Camilien-Houde. However, the injection of pace had shrunk the peloton and rapidly eaten into the original breakaway's gap, and they had only 30 seconds with 77km to go.
The next significant attack came from Morven Yeoman (Great Britain), who launched herself into the no-man's-land between the peloton and the bunch, but laid out Great Britain's intentions and put the responsibility of chasing onto the Aussies.
The peloton began to pour on the pressure on lap six, with Ungerova and Aintila the only riders remaining in front at the start/finish with just 29 seconds in hand.
Hanel was caught up in another crash with 44km to go along with Babette van der Wolf (Netherlands).
The race really began to implode on lap 8 of 10 as Australia pushed the pace and reeled in the breakaway on the climb. Then, Canada sent Ava Holmgren to the front with 37km to go to keep the pressure on. The peloton had been whittled down to around 20 riders at the front, while the pace was taking its toll behind, with riders steadily dropping off the back.
A mechanical dropped Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) from the group, as she had to wait a long time before her team car came to assist her, and she was out of contention.
A move from France was countered by Fleur Moors (Belgium), Isabella Holmgren (Canada) and Viktoria Chladaňová (Slovakia) making a dangerous three-rider attack with 31km to go.
With two laps to go, the trio had 17 seconds on the Australia-led peloton, down to 15 riders, as the pace and hard course were taking a toll, with more riders being shelled off the back, including Cat Ferguson (Great Britain), Ava Holmgren, and Paula Ostiz (Spain).
Australia, with three riders in the group, led the chase, but the gap had increased to 27 seconds by the start of the bell lap, while behind, Vinke was leading a chase group, a further 43 seconds back.
Justyna Czapla (Germany) attacked and split the chase group, closing the gap down to 15 seconds. That forced Holmgren to make the first move on Voie Camillien-Houde, but Chladaňová gritted her teeth and jumped on wheel.
With Bella Holmgren doing most of the work, the pair had 13 seconds on Moors with 10 kilometres to go, and 34 seconds to the second chase group.
The duo kept building their gap to 36 seconds while Moors was caught by the chasing group, leading to a battle for the bronze medal.
Holmgren forced Chladaňová to the front with 1km to go, but the Slovakian hugged the barriers and kept a watch over her right shoulder. The Canadian launched her sprint first, but Chladaňová was able to come around and power to the line for gold.
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Viktoria Chladoňova (Slovakia)
|
3:49:10
|
2
|
Isabella Holmgren (Canada)
|
0:00:00
|
3
|
Fleur Moors (Belgium)
|
0:00:33
|
4
|
Mara Winter (Switzerland)
|
0:00:33
|
5
|
Talia Appleton (Australia)
|
0:00:33
|
6
|
Lore de Schepper (Belgium)
|
0:00:39
|
7
|
Katherine Sarkisov (United States)
|
0:01:10
|
8
|
Sidney Swierenga (Canada)
|
0:01:16
|
9
|
Justyna Czapla (Germany)
|
0:01:16
|
10
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Australia)
|
0:01:46
|
11
|
Rosita Reijnhout (Netherlands)
|
0:01:47
|
12
|
Emily Dixon (Australia)
|
0:01:50
|
13
|
Nienke Vinke (Netherlands)
|
0:02:04
|
14
|
Eleonora Ciabocco (Italy)
|
0:02:05
|
15
|
Ava Holmgren (Canada)
|
0:03:40
|
16
|
Paula Ostiz (Spain)
|
0:03:40
|
17
|
Juliana Londono (Colombia)
|
0:03:40
|
18
|
Julie Bego (France)
|
0:03:47
|
19
|
Ema Comte (France)
|
0:05:04
|
20
|
Catrin Ferguson (Great Britain)
|
0:05:40
|
21
|
Anina Hutter (Switzerland)
|
0:07:43
|
22
|
Babette van der Wolf (Netherlands)
|
0:07:43
|
23
|
Awen Roberts (Great Britain)
|
0:07:43
|
24
|
Emma Siegers (Belgium)
|
0:07:43
|
25
|
Amandine Muller (France)
|
0:07:43
|
26
|
Tess Moerman (Belgium)
|
0:07:43
|
27
|
Marion Bunel (France)
|
0:07:45
|
28
|
Gaia Segato (Italy)
|
0:07:45
|
29
|
Kylee Hanel (United States)
|
0:08:07
|
30
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Norway)
|
0:08:13
|
31
|
Olympia Norrid-Mortensen (Denmark)
|
0:08:15
|
32
|
Malwina Mul (Poland)
|
0:08:15
|
33
|
Nina Andacka (Slovakia)
|
0:08:15
|
34
|
Silje Antvorskov (Denmark)
|
0:08:18
|
35
|
Sophia Sammons (Australia)
|
0:08:36
|
36
|
Barbora Němcova (Czechia)
|
0:10:58
|
37
|
Giada Silo (Italy)
|
0:10:58
|
38
|
Leyre Almena (Spain)
|
0:10:58
|
39
|
Ayala Serrano (Spain)
|
0:10:58
|
40
|
Stina Kagevi (Sweden)
|
0:10:58
|
41
|
Wilma Aintila (Finland)
|
0:10:58
|
42
|
Imogen Wolff (Great Britain)
|
0:10:58
|
43
|
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Australia)
|
0:10:58
|
44
|
Abigail Miller (Great Britain)
|
0:10:58
|
45
|
Sofia Ungerova (Slovakia)
|
0:10:58
|
46
|
Celia Torres (Spain)
|
0:10:58
|
47
|
Liv Wenzel (Luxembourg)
|
0:10:58
|
48
|
Tabea Huys (Austria)
|
0:10:58
|
49
|
Morven Yeoman (Great Britain)
|
0:10:58
|
50
|
Titia Ryo (France)
|
0:10:58
|
51
|
Joelle Amelie Messemer (Germany)
|
0:10:58
|
52
|
Alexandra Volstad (Canada)
|
0:10:58
|
53
|
Laura Lizette Sander (Estonia)
|
0:13:32
|
54
|
Lea Huber (Switzerland)
|
0:13:32
|
55
|
Alyssa Sarkisov (United States)
|
0:14:07
|
56
|
Nadia Hartman (Poland)
|
0:14:07
|
57
|
Gwen Nothum (Luxembourg)
|
0:14:07
|
58
|
Elisabeth Ebras (Estonia)
|
0:14:51
|
59
|
Clara Jager (Germany)
|
0:14:51
|
60
|
Florencia Monsalvez (Chile)
|
0:14:51
|
61
|
Mayte Zamudio (Mexico)
|
0:14:51
|
62
|
Adar Shriki (Israel)
|
0:14:51
|
63
|
Kiara Lylyk (Canada)
|
0:17:16
|
64
|
Elizaveta Bor (Neutral Athlete)
|
0:17:16
|
65
|
Xiaoyan Xu (China)
|
OK
|
DNF
|
Eliška Kvasničkova (Czechia)
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marlen Rojas (Chile)
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Delfina Dibella (Argentina)
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rena Tanaka (Japan)
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tsige Kiros (Ethiopia)
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Angie Londono (Colombia)
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Camilla Ranes Bye (Norway)
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Shengning Wang (China)
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Milana Ushakova (Ukraine)
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Magdalena Leis (Germany)
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lidia Cusack (United States)
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mia Aseltine (United States)
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Natalia Garzon (Colombia)
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tully Schweitzer (Australia)
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maja Tracka (Poland)
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Urszula Sipko (Poland)
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anastasiya Samsonova (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Haixin Dong (China)
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jazilla Mwamikazi (Rwanda)
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mariate Byukusenge (Rwanda)
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Laura Choma (Poland)
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Liliya Ismagilova (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alena Bogdanova (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gissel Borbon (Mexico)
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tingting Wang (China)
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Raquel Dias (Portugal)
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Valeriya Koviazina (Neutral Athlete)
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Viktoriya Polzunova (Uzbekistan)
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Febe Jooris (Belgium)
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Natalie Revelo (Ecuador)
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Irati Aranguren (Spain)
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ida Ayu Manik Laksmi Dewi (Indonesia)
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nihayatuzzain Asshofi (Indonesia)
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Shafa Al Zahra (Indonesia)
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sara Torrico (Bolivia)
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Atzi Reyes (Mexico)
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Georgette Vignonfodo (Benin)
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Abril Capdevila (Argentina)
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Camille Chasteau de Balyon (Mauritius)
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ayana Mizutani (Japan)
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Vasquez (Guatemala)
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Melsey Perez (Dominican Republic)
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jazmin Puac (Guatemala)
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Qing Zhao (China)
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mieraf Aregawi (Ethiopia)
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Megan Arens (Netherlands)
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mebrhit Girmay (Ethiopia)
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Julia Kopecky (Czechia)
|Row 112 - Cell 2
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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