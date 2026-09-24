UCI Road World Championships: Viktória Chladoňová beats Isabella Holmgren to wins under-23 women's title

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Viktoria Chladonova and Team Slovakia celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026
Viktoria Chladaňová (Slovakia) wins the under-23 Women's Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Viktoria Chladaňová (Slovakia) outsprinted Canada’s Isabella Holmgren to win the under-23 women’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships, going one better than her silver medal last year to claim her country's first-ever gold medal in the discipline.

"It's an amazing feeling, and I still can't believe it!" Chladaňová said. "It wasn't an easy ride, and I'm so happy."

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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