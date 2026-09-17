Small nations, rising stars, and the home advantage – Eight side quests and subplots to follow at the Montreal World Championships

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From underdogs to lone representatives, here are some intriguing storylines to look out for at this year’s road worlds

General view of the men&#039;s road race peloton during the 2025 UCI Road Worlds Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships are invariably compelling, from the opening countdown of the individual time trials all the way through to the final riders crossing the line at the end of the gruelling road races. Across age categories, the men and women at the top of the sport battle for 13 rainbow jerseys, this year in Montreal, Canada.

As the event approaches, you'll certainly read a host of articles assessing the favourites for victory but, let’s be honest, when it comes to sport, we all love an underdog story. A side quest if you will, shooting off from the main narratives, with characters who will bring the races to life, even if they may not ultimately be the victors.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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