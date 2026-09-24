'If I had the legs, then I would have been alone' - Canadian star Isabella Holmgren's blueprint for gold turns to silver in women's U23 road race at Road Worlds

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Isabella Holmgren wins the silver medal in the women&#039;s U23 road race at Montréal Road worlds
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) stands on the podium with a silver medal after the women's U23 road race at Montréal Worlds (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Plans don't always work, and on Thursday the plan for a solo charge to a gold medal in the women's under-23 road race at the Road World Championships in Montréal turned into silver for home favourite Isabella Holmgren.

"Of course, I'm disappointed to not win for Canada, but there are so many positives from today. So I can't be too upset," Isabella Holmgren told media in the post-race press conference.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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