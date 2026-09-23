The Factor Elara is as racy as it gets: How does the fastest gravel bike in the wind tunnel perform in the real world?

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Very fast, hyper-agile, and stiff as hell. It's a specialist tool, but you can still have a lot of fun on it.

Factor Elara
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

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