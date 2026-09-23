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France's next prodigy and Brazil's best chance at a rainbow jersey – World Championships under-23 men's road race contenders

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Aubin Sparfel, Henrique Bravo and Ashlin Barry all make our list alongside plenty of other talented young riders who could take a big result this Friday

Aubin Sparfel (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins the Gp de Wallonie in Namur. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Aubin Sparfel is one of the big favourites for the U23 road race title (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The road racing continues at the UCI Road World Championships on Friday, September 25, as the under-23 men take the start line to compete for the prestigious rainbow jersey in Montreal.

This category will race 13 laps of a 13.4km circuit for a total of 174.2km and 3,497m of elevation. The circuit will start on Avenue du Parc and include two main climbs: Camillien-Houde to the top of Mount Royal, Côte de la Polytechnique, and then tackle the uphill drag to the finish back on Avenue du Parc.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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