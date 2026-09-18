Wind tunnel tested: Who makes the fastest deep aero wide gravel wheels?

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Eight wheels photographed while at the wind tunnel for aero testing
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Cast your minds back a decade and you'll be met with a world in which gravel bikes were barely out of diapers/nappies (delete as appropriate).

Gravel racing was nothing more than a flannel-coated subsection of cyclo-cross with a side order of IPA, and the concept of 'optimisation' was derided by all involved, for it was "against the 'spirit of gravel'".

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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