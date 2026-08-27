Pedalling hard to realise the African dream – Team Amani's two-year plan for a Tour de France Femmes start

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Team Amani have enjoyed green shoots of success this season, but hope for more resources to reach their goal of a Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift start in 2028

Haftu Eyerusalem Reda of Ethiopia and Team Amani prior to the 25th Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria 2026 (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Haftu Eyerusalem Reda placed in the top-20 overall at the Volta a Catalunya Femenina earlier this year (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

As Haftu Eyerusalem Reda crosses the finish line on Plaza España in Barcelona at the end of the 111km stage, sports director Tsgabu Grmay lets out a big cheer and fist-pumps the air.

The Ethiopian finished the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina in 23rd place in the bunch sprint won by Marianne Vos.

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