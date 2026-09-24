Why are the Road World Championships heading to India in 2032? Cycling history, Olympic ambitions, and UCI globalisation

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Despite very little history in pro cycling, the UCI jumped at the chance to take the Worlds to Pune

Harshita Jakhar on the podium at the start of the women&#039;;s junior road race at the 2025 World Championships
Harshita Jakhar was one of the riders who represented India at the 2025 World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

India has never had a professional cyclist or a professional team. India has only organised a handful of UCI races in its history and cycling is far down on the list of the nation’s most popular sports. So why has cycling’s world governing body decided to host the 2032 Road World Championships in India?

Pune, the second largest city in the state of Maharashtra, defeated the regions of Gronigen and Drenthe in the Netherlands in its bid to host the Worlds in six year’s time.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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