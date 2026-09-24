'It was my dream after last year's second place' - Redemption for U23 world champion Chladoňová after near miss in 2025

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Clever racing on the front foot brings rainbow jersey for Slovakia

Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) wears the rainbow jersey on the podium of the UCI Road World Championships
Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) (Image credit: SWPix.com)

When Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) raised her arms on the finish line of the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, having just beaten home favourite Isabella Holmgren (Canada) in the U23 women's road race to win the rainbow jersey, it was the fulfilment of a dream she'd had ever since her silver medal in Kigali last year, where she finished behind Célia Gery (France).

"It was my dream [to win] after last year's second place; I really wanted to have a first place now. I had a plan in my mind. I tried to attack to make it as small a group as possible, and it was perfect.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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