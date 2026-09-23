From a 'jaded' retirement to a Montreal do-over – Mike Woods is bowing out with a fairytale home World Championships appearance

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Canadian's post-retirement year has 'rekindled my love for the sport', and the stars aligned for him to end his career in Montreal as planned

Mike Woods in the peloton during GP de Quebec 2026
Woods is representing Canada for one last time at the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twelve months ago, Mike Woods was done. WorldTour racing had become more like a job than a passion, he had spent his final year hampered by crashes and injuries, and to top it all off, a hernia meant he wouldn't get to bow out at his home race at the GP de Montréal like he had hoped.

The cycling career he'd changed paths for later in life, that saw him win four Grand Tour stages, wasn't going to end on a high. Most riders want to choose how, when and where they end their career, but for many, that simply doesn't work out. Woods looked set to join the latter camp.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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