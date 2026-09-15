No to the FIFA World Cup, yes to cycling – How the UCI Road World Championships returned to Montreal for 2026

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From a decade of planning to perfect timing with the reigning champion, Cyclingnews gets the inside line on how cycling's biggest event came back to Canada this year

Wide shot of Montreal during 2026 Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal
Montreal during the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal 2026 (Image credit: T. Brook / GPCQM)

One hour. That's how long it took for a bid for the 2026 UCI Road World Championships to arrive on the mayor of Montreal's desk after city officials confirmed they wouldn't be bidding to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That was back in 2021. The bid was ready – it had been for years – and all the organisers needed was the green light to get the ball rolling for the first North American World Championships in 11 years.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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