'There are two kinds of ages: the number in your passport and your body age' – Why are cycling's veteran pros refusing to slow down?

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When it comes to the age of professional cyclists, teenage stars attract most of the attention, but a growing number of riders are still going strong as they near 40. Cyclingnews asks: What's the secret to their age-defying success?

A split image with Anna van der Breggen and Domenico Pozzovivo with clock imagery in the background
Anna van der Breggen (left) and Domenico Pozzovivo are two riders who have recently come out of retirement to continue in the pro peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Domenico Pozzovivo deserved as many headlines as the Czech Tour winner after finishing third in a 2.Pro stage race at the age of 43. However, it was probably best he not look up to his right while standing on the final podium of the mid-August event, lest he be reminded of his advancing years.

The man on the top step, 20-year-old Andrew August (Netcompany-Ineos), was not even born when the Italian lined up for his first Giro d’Italia in 2005.

Andy McGrath
Andy McGrath

Formerly the editor of Rouleur magazine, Andy McGrath is a freelance journalist and the author of God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent and Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable.

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