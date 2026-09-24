Il Lombardia 2026 route to include double ascent of crunch San Fermo della Battaglia climb

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Madonna del Ghisallo to kick off final hostilities before finish in Como

2026 route of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: RCS)

RCS have revealed the route and the wildcard teams for this year's edition of Il Lombardia, with the traditional series of short, punchy climbs acting as the final challenge for Italy's second and final Monument of the year.

The 120th edition of the biggest autumn Classic of them all has the usual swapover of start and finish towns. As a result, Bergamo, where the race finished in 2025, will be the point of departure on Saturday 10 October for a 239-kilometre trek through the hills of northern Italy to Como, in total just a single kilometre longer than 12 months ago.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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