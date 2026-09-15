Enric Mas' maturity and calmness allowed him to capitalise on strong form, while his GC rivals have plenty of lessons to learn from the Vuelta a España – Philippa York analysis

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Cyclingnews' expert columnist dissects the final week of action in Spain, picking out the winners, losers, and surprise mentions as the Grand Tour season concludes for 2026

Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team - Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line as final overall race winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20
Enric Mas had a strong team, good tactics, and most importantly a level of calm that allowed him to make the most of his opportunity (Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of trying, the final week of the season's last Grand Tour has finally delivered satisfaction to three different riders in remarkably similar circumstances. Not that they could have been entirely certain at the start of the third week that by the end of this Vuelta a España they would be on the podium at all.

The most likely of the trio to predict success was always going to be Enric Mas, who since the exit of Tadej Pogačar on stage 8 had stepped into the role of race leader with remarkable maturity. Having finished runner-up on three other occasions, it no doubt gave him insight into how the race could be won, but having come so close before, there would have been some doubts that misfortune might rear its ugly head in the remaining days.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.


The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 


The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 


She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 


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