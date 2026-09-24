UCI Road World Championships: Benjamín Noval makes up for 2025 heartbreak with dominant gold in junior men's road race

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Second title for Spaniard, Defrance claims silver for France, Wandel gives Sweden bronze

Picture by Chris Auld/SWpix.com - 24/09/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Road World Championships - Montréal, Canada - Men Junior Road Race - Benjamin Noval (Spain) celebrates winning to become World Champion
Benjamín Noval (Spain) wins the 2026 junior men's title in the UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: SWPix.com)
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After crashing while in pursuit of the gold medal in Kigali last year, Benjamín Noval of Spain made no mistakes en route to victory in the 2026 UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race in Montreal on Thursday.

Noval soloed away from the breakaway on the penultimate lap of the 134-kilometre race, holding off Simon Defrance (France) to claim his second straight rainbow jersey of the week.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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