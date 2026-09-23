UCI awards 2032 Road World Championships to Pune, India

News
By
Published

Drenthe, Netherlands wins bid for 2034 Road Worlds

The peloton travels up Rajpath as they compete in the men&#039;s road race at India Gate during day seven of the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games on October 10, 2010
The Commonwealth Games were held in Delhi in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has awarded the first Road World Championships to the world's largest country, handing the 2032 event to India.

Pune, southwest of Mumbai, put in a late bid to host the 2032 Road Worlds and were in competition with Groningen and the Drenthe region of the Netherlands.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.