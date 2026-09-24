The new 'pistolero'? Benjamín Noval takes effortless bullseye in Montreal World Championships

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Spaniard emulates Alberto Contador after commanding victory in junior men's road race

Benjamin Noval and Team Spain celebrates at finish line as gold medalist winner during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026
Benjamin Noval (Spain) wins the junior men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the tender age of 16, Benjamín Noval signed a WorldTour contract not on his results, but on his promise. In Montreal on Thursday, the 17-year-old fired a warning shot, proclaiming himself as Spain's talent of the future, cocking an imaginary pistol and taking the shot as he won the UCI Road World Championships junior men's road race.

The son of a former Alberto Contador teammate of the same name, Noval was of course referencing the famous 'el pistolero' salute. Last year, when Ineos signed him, they proclaimed him to be "one of the sport's most exciting young riders and future stars" upon signing with Netcompany Ineos in 2025, and he was said to have "natural racing instincts, climbing strength, tactical intelligence and maturity".

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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