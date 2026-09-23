Can anyone kick the Europeans off the top spot? – World Championships junior women’s road race contenders

Will another Spanish woman take the rainbows?

The Road World Championships action continues on Friday with the junior women's road race.

Since the junior women started racing for the rainbow jersey in 1997, only three non-European riders have ever taken the title, with the USA's Megan Jastrab the most recent, winning the jersey in 2019.

If that record doesn’t prove it, the advantage is certainly with the European squads - including the British - as access to top level racing is on their doorstep, and looking at this year’s start list the record may well continue.

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(Image credit: 2026 UCI Road World Championships)

Only three of the 23 nations taking the start line in Montreal on Friday have qualified for a full, five-rider team, though that does include Canada, the home nation joining Great Britain and Spain. However, there is plenty of strength on those smaller teams and the winner might still come from one of them.

For 2026 the junior women’s road race has added kilometres, the race covering 80.4km, as opposed to the 74km raced in Kigali in 2025. This constitutes six laps of the 13.4km Montreal circuit. The distance shouldn’t prove too challenging for much of the peloton, many of whom have raced further, some by more than 20km.

(Image credit: 2026 UCI Road World Championships)

On the other hand, the climbing could make the day very hard, with around 1,600m on the cards, and of course, like all the races in Montreal, the finish line comes after a 600m climb, lending itself to a rider with power, race craft and patience.

Alejandra Neira (Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandra Neira finished 12th in last year’s race, helping Paula Ostiz to the rainbow jersey, and is set to join her compatriot in Movistar’s WorldTour squad next year. Indeed, she’s already raced with them at the Faun Tour Femmes, attacking on stage 3 and finishing the hilly four-day race two thirds down the field.

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This year she has shone in the junior ranks, winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors, both national road race and time trial titles, and winning at Nations Cup level, including on courses with plenty of punchy climbing.

With an extra year of development behind her Neira will be hard to beat.

Thaïs Poirier (France)

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Thaïs Poirier finished sixth in last year’s Worlds road race which she has followed up with a brilliantly consistent 2026, during which she’s rarely been outside the top 10.

A strong climber, she is also versatile, able to finish strongly on less challenging terrain as well as proper climbs, finishing second behind Neira at Mende, on the climb often used in the Tour de France.

Having recently signed a three year deal with FDJ United-Suez, she’ll be part of a very strong team, with France now churning out a string of quality young women riders, so she won’t be lacking support.

Zoe Roche (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The British squad are another hugely strong team, the country operating like France in turning out one top-class rider after another in all disciplines.

Like all but one of the team, Zoe Roche is taking part in her first championships, though she is doing so on the the back of some excellent results in a pair of hilly Spanish stage races where she finished third and second on GC.

She is short on victories though, but if she’s unable to convert her form into a rainbow jersey some of her teammates might well.

Ones to watch

Élodie Malois (Canada) – a home rider able to win consistently, though a lack of international experience may hamper her

– a home rider able to win consistently, though a lack of international experience may hamper her Karolina Špicavová (Czechia) – National road race champion and in fine form, excelling on lumpy courses

– National road race champion and in fine form, excelling on lumpy courses Justine Baud (France) – French national champion and a strong all-rounder

– French national champion and a strong all-rounder Anja Grossmann (Switzerland) – Third last year and current mountain bike World Champion. Had a consistent 2026, though with little road racing

– Third last year and current mountain bike World Champion. Had a consistent 2026, though with little road racing Maria Okrucińska (Poland) – Just won the world time trial champion, but is better suited to flatter road races

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