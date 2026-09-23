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Can anyone kick the Europeans off the top spot? – World Championships junior women’s road race contenders

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Only three non-European riders have ever won the junior women’s road race

Alejandra Neira (Movistar Team) during stage 3 of the 2026 Faun Tour Femmes in Tournon-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Will another Spanish woman take the rainbows? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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