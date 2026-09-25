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A wide open face-off between Evenepoel, Del Toro, Seixas, Van der Poel and more for the rainbow jersey – Analysing the World Championships elite men's road race contenders

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Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock and a strong USA team also among top names for Sunday's headline event in Montreal

Isaac del Toro, Remco Evenepoel, and Mathieu van der Poel are among the big favourites for the elite men&#039;s road race
Isaac del Toro, Remco Evenepoel, and Mathieu van der Poel are among the big favourites for the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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As the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, near a close, it means the headline events of the elite road races are quickly approaching, with the men's event on Sunday bringing only the best riders in the world together to fight for the title and the right to wear the coveted rainbow jersey.

All along, this race was expected to see Tadej Pogačar win his third world title in a row after his dominant solo successes in Zurich and Kigali. However, after he crashed out of the rest of the season at the Vuelta, it has opened the door for the sport's next best superstars.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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