Tour du Rwanda 2022
Latest News from the Race
Cristian Rodriguez wins Tour du RwandaPiccoli, Hoehn round out final podium as Total Direct Energie rider wins final stage
Stages
Tour du Rwanda 202220 February 2022 - 27 February 2022 | Rwanda | 2.1
Stage 1 | Kigali - Rwamagana2022-02-21 148.3km
Stage 2 | Kigali - Rubavu2022-02-22 155.9km
Stage 3 | Kigali - Gicumbi2022-02-23 124.3km
Stage 4 | Muhanga - Musanze2022-02-24 124.7km
Stage 5 | Musanze - Kigali2022-02-25 152km
Stage 6 | Kigali - Kigali2022-02-26 152.6km
Stage 7 | Kigali - Kigali2022-02-27 75.3kms
Latest Content on the Race
Hoehn rides to Tour du Rwanda podium after last-minute bike arrival
By Laura Weislo published
News Wildlife Generation rider overcomes missing bags, underdog status in 2.1 stage race
Rwanda favourite to host first African Road World Championships in 2025
By Cyclingnews published
News UCI to decide between Rwanda and Morocco in September
