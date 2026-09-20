'Truly an exceptional memory' – Eddy Merckx and Genevieve Gambillon look back on 1974 World Championships wins as Montreal's Mount Royal climb returns to centre stage

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Beginning as a Montréal carriage path 150 years ago, the climb of Mount Royal gained fame at the 1974 World Championships with European winners

1974 road world champion Genevieve Gambillon of France stands next to now-retired pro Julian Alaphilippe at a ceremony two years ago to celebrate the UCI Road Worlds&#039; return to Montréal
1974 road world champion Genevieve Gambillon of France stands next to now-retired pro Julian Alaphilippe at a ceremony two years ago to celebrate the UCI Road Worlds' return to Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount Royal returns to the centre stage of global cycling this week when Montréal hosts the UCI Road World Championships, September 20-27. It has been 52 years since Montréal made history as the first Road Worlds outside Europe and two years later notched another milestone as the first Canadian city to host summer competitions for the Olympic Games.

The signature incline through Parc du Mont-Royal on city circuits is Camillien-Houde, which provides postcard views of the east side of Montreal and the Olympic Stadium. For junior, under-23 and elite riders, the steep 1.7km boulevard, with pitches to 10%, poses challenges for legs, lungs and will power on the repetition of ascents.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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