Team Amani, the first-ever women's Continental team based in Africa, launches for 2026 season

News
By published

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio on board as mentor for Ethiopia-based team, which aims to take part in Grand Tours by 2028

Team Amani 2026
Team Amani pictured at the 2025 Tour Windhoek (Image credit: Team Amani)

The women's peloton is getting its first-ever Continental team based in Africa with the launch of Team Amani live on stage at Rouleur Live on Thursday afternoon.

The team has been running since 2020 but steps up to the UCI Continental level for 2026 with the ambition of competing at the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia Women, and La Vuelta Femenina by the 2028 season.

"When I was properly introduced to Team Amani earlier this year, I was deeply inspired by the project's vision. Rather than following the traditional model of sending African riders to Europe and hoping they adapt, Amani is building high-performance infrastructure in Africa – where riders feel at home, supported by their own cultures and communities – and then creating pathways to Europe in a sustainable way.

Team Amani 2026

Team Amani in action racing at the 2025 Tour Windhoek (Image credit: Team Amani)

The team, which will feature Rwandan time trial champion Xaverine Nirere among a host of yet-to-be-confirmed East African racers, will head to Europe in the spring of 2026 to begin its debut season.

According to Team Amani, the goal of the project is 'not just to develop world-class athletes, but to build an African team, managed and supported from the continent, that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world'.

Team Amani co-founder Mikel Delagrange said the Continental team's launch is a "watershed moment" for the project, noting that the team believes they can compete with the best women's racers in the peloton in the coming years.

"Establishing this team with ambitions to race competitively in the biggest races in the world within three years feels like a watershed moment for our project," Delagrange said.

"We’ve always believed that with like-for-like resources, our athletes could compete with the best. We set out a moonshot trajectory with ambitious milestones. It just so happens that our ladies hit them first.

"Our message to the young women on our team is that the only limitation they have now is that of their own imaginations. Trailblazers have the hard work of cutting paths where none previously existed. But once the path is paved, many will follow. That’s why this moment is so consequential- not just for the women on this team but also for the future of the sport."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

