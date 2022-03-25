UCI Road World Championships 2022
AusCycling: No Russia, Belarus teams permitted at Road Worlds at this stage
Full details of Wollongong Road Worlds course set for release at end of March
Wollongong Worlds: U23 women's rainbow jersey adds 'even more excitement'
Road World Championships overview
The Australian coastal city of Wollongong will host the UCI Road World Championships in 2022, marking only the second time the the rainbow jersey deciding event has been held in the nation.
It will provide a stark contrast to the well-raced roads of Flanders in 2021, presenting fresh territory for the majority of the field, just like the last Road World Championships in the nation, which was held in Geelong in 2010.
The racing for 13 world titles – with an Under 23 women's time trial and road race rainbow jersey being added for the first time – will largely take place on circuits around Wollongong. The elite road races also incorporate a Helensburgh start which takes riders past some of the spectacular coastal cliffs south of Sydney, opening up the possibility of some action in the cross winds before the field takes to the inland Mount Keira circuit and city circuit, which includes the Mount Pleasant climb.
It's a course which delivers a mixture of fast straights, sharp climbs and technical sections.
The racing through the rainforest, and past the cliffs and coastline of New South Wales marks the welcome return of international racing to Australia, which has been off the menu the past two years with COVID-19 related border closures having led to the cancellation of the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2021 and 2022.
Road Worlds information
When is the Road World Championships?
The 2022 Road World Championships takes place from September 18-25.
Where is the Road World Championships?
Most of the racing starts and finishes in the Australian city of Wollongong – which is located on Dharawal country – and is just 80 kilometres south of the centre of Sydney, the nation's capital city.
The elite road races start in the town of Helensburgh, which sits about 250 metres above sea level and is about halfway between Wollongong and Sydney.
Courses for the Road World Championships
The overview of the courses was released in December, with the full details of the races including distances, number of loops around the city and Mount Keira circuits plus elevation gains set to be released at the end of March.
Time trials
The time trials are on a city circuit that goes past the Wollongong Botanical Gardens, through Mount Ousley and toward the coast via Fairy Meadow.
They runs in line with the Blue Mile shared cycle pathway and there is a fast sector along Cliff Road, past the lighthouse at Flagstaff Hill, taking riders to the finish line across from Wollongong beach on Marine Drive.
The courses are similar through the categories but the elite time trials extend further north with an up and back section toward Towradgi.
Road races
The elite road races start in the hamlet of Helensburgh working their way down to Wollongong via the coast and Sea Cliff bridge. The course then heads to the Mount Keira loop and city circuit.
The Wollongong city circuit goes from the centre of town, through the suburbs of Gwynneville, Mount Ousley, Mount Pleasant, Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong before heading back toward the beachside finish line. It may not be named after a climb, but the climb of Mount Ousley Road to Mount Pleasant delivers an average gradient of 7.7 per cent and a maximum of 14 per cent, reaching an elevation of 119 metres.
The Mount Keira loop takes the race up into the escarpment, reaching 473 metres after an 8.7km climb with an average gradient of five per cent. The climb with sub-tropical surrounds gives way to a quick descent through Kembla Heights, Cordeaux Heights and out to Port Kembla steelworks, the crucial economic building block of the city.
The road races for the U23 and junior categories will play out on the city circuit.
Road World Championships overview
The 2022 UCI Road World Championships is the 95th edition of the event, first contested 101 years ago for amateurs in 1921. It will be the first edition of the race where titles are rewarded in the women's Under 23 category, with the two additional rainbow jerseys taking the number of titles up for grabs to 13. That will not, however, mean any extra events are added to the schedule with the U23 competition taking place within the elite women's event.
Last year's host Belgium has welcomed the Road World Championships nine times – six of those being in Flanders – while 2022 is only the second time the event will be held in the Southern Hemisphere. The Victorian city of Geelong was the first time, in 2010.
In 2023 the event will be in Glasgow, Great Britain, then the racing will move to Zurich, Switzerland in 2024 and the 2025 host is Kigali, Rwanda.
UCI Road World Championships Facts and Figures
First edition: Race for amateurs began in 1921
First UCI Road World Champion: Sweden’s Gunnar Sköld
First edition with professionals: In 1927 the first Championships for professional men took place in Nürburgring, Germany
First women's race at event: In 1958 the women's road race was added to the program
First women to win a rainbow jersey: Luxembourg’s Elsy Jacobs
Most world titles: French rider Jeannie Longo won five rainbow jerseys in the road race and four more in the individual time trial
Youth categories: Dedicated races and medals were introduced in 1975
Most recent event added to schedule: The team time trial mixed relay was put on the schedule in 2019
U23 Women's titles: 2022 will be the first year titles are awarded to U23 women in the time trial and road race, with the winner being the first under 23 rider over the line in the elite women's events
U23 Women stand-alone events: The category will have its own races on the schedule from 2025
Stages
UCI Road World Championships 202218 September 2022 - 25 September 2022 | Wollongong, NSW | CM
Elite Women ITT2022-09-18
Elite Men ITT2022-09-18
U23 Men ITT2022-09-19
Junior Women ITT2022-09-20
Junior Men ITT2022-09-20
Team Relay2022-09-21
Junior Men Road Race2022-09-23
U23 Men Road Race2022-09-23
Junior Women Road Race2022-09-24
Elite Women Road Race2022-09-24
Elite Men Road Race2022-09-25
AusCycling: No Russia, Belarus teams permitted at Road Worlds at this stage
Australian cycling supports IOC and AOC recommendations after Ukraine invasion
Full details of Wollongong Road Worlds course set for release at end of March
UCI delegation able to make it to Australia for site inspection after COVID-19 border restrictions eased
Wollongong Worlds: U23 women's rainbow jersey adds 'even more excitement'
Organisers say category inclusion important step, not asked by UCI if they were able to run as stand-alone
UCI confirms U23 women's category for 2022 Road World Championships, with standalone races from 2025
UCI describes 'transition measures' as 'a step towards parity'
Wollongong Worlds course tweaked ahead of UCI inspection later this month
'We made a few little subtle changes and tweaks that we feel are going to improve the race' says Race Director Sunderland
Sophie Wright takes aim at Tour de France Femmes and Worlds selections in 2022
British talent settles into second season with rebranded UAE Team ADQ
2023 Glasgow 'mega-event' World Championships confirmed for August 3-13
Multi-disciplined event will clash with traditional summer road racing calendar
Wout van Aert still to clear the air with Remco Evenepoel over Worlds fallout
Jumbo-Visma rider admits he set himself up for failure with dominant Tour of Britain ride
Flanders 2021 reveals environmental impact of World Championships
Report cites 2,292 tonnes of CO2 emissions not including travel of spectators
