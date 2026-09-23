Two years on from Muriel Furrer's death, GPS trackers still haven't been introduced to cycling – Why teams can't agree, and what's next

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Everyone wants it, but no one can agree on a system. Cyclingnews takes a deep dive into the GPS tracking issue, hearing from Velon, the CPA, riders and more about what the issue is and what the next steps are

A helicopter hovers over the peloton during the 2025 Tour de France
Cycling currently only has basic ways of knowing where riders are at any one time, and recent deaths have underlined how dangerous that can be (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been 725 days since Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer died after crashing during her home 2024 UCI Road World Championships, having been unattended for a full 82 minutes because she was hidden in the brush. It has been 40 days since Finlay Tarling was killed when a van drove onto the course at the Volta a Portugal and hit him head-on. Pro cycling, as a workplace, has a massive safety problem.

A simple system of tracking riders using global positioning system (GPS) units might have prevented Furrer's death, but the only tracking system in use at the time was in the men's WorldTour for the commercialisation of rider power, speed and heart rate data.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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