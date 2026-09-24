'I've got to make it count' – Toms Skujiņš is a rider for the big occasions, and he's ready aim high again at the World Championships

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Latvian rider has proven himself as one of the peloton's most consistent Championship riders, but still carries something of an underdog status

Toms Skujins sits on the ground following the 2024 World Championships road race
Toms Skujiņš has multiple top 10s at Worlds and Olympics, but is still seen as something of an outside favourite (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

When Toms Skujiņš lines up for the World Championships road race in Montreal this weekend., he can take confidence from a string of impressive results he’s achieved wearing the dark red and white national team kit of Latvia. Since 2023, he has finished 8th, 4th, and 5th in the World Championships, as well as 5th in the 2024 Olympic road race in Paris.

The 35-year-old has previous form on the Montreal circuit as well, placing 6th in the GP de Montréal for Lidl-Trek in 2024, and he hopes to race for another top result on Sunday.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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