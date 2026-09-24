CRO Race: Uno-X Mobility win again on queen stage 3 as Tobias Svarre vaults into race lead

Tobias Svarre earned his first pro win and raced into the CRO Race lead on stage 3

Tobias Svarre made it two wins in two days for Uno-X Mobility at the CRO Race, the 22-year-old Dane outpacing Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the queen stage of the race in Labin.

The trio had proved the strongest riders of the bunch on the toughest climb of the day, the first-category Skitača (3.2km at 11.7%), which peaked at 21.5km to go on the 174.5km stage.

Tiberi led the way, but Svarre and Wellens chased together to make it three up front for the final 3km of the stage.

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In the end, Svarre led the way up the part-cobbled final climb to the finish (1.6km at 6.3%), dropping Wellens as the gradient sharpened with 250 metres to go. Tiberi didn't have the pace to match the Dane's closing kick, and so Svarre's debut pro win also saw him take over the GC lead.

Uno-X Mobility's 17th win of the year sees Svarre head into the race lead with a four-second advantage over Tiberi as Wellens lies third overall at 12 seconds.

Earlier in the day, stage 2 winner Carl-Frederik Bévort (Uno-X Mobility), Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek), and Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made the break of the day after attacking in the opening 10km.

Behind them, UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Bahrain Victorious controlled the peloton as the break raced away to a maximum advantage of seven minutes. Teutenberg led the way over the day's first two climbs to pick up nine mountain classification points.

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It was the third climb of the day which would prove decisive, however. On the road to Skitača, the peloton closed to within 1:30 of the leaders, ready for a GC battle on the climb.

The peloton fell apart with Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) pushing the pace for Wellens as Teutenberg went alone at the front. At 23km to go, Svarre accelerated, taking Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis) with him.

The trio caught and passed Teutenberg and Bévort as Wellens led the pursuit with Steff Cras (Soudal-QuickStep). At the top of the climb, Tiberi led Svarre by a handful of seconds as Wellens followed 15 seconds back, with Cras and Maisonobe at 30 seconds and a larger group over a minute behind.

Tiberi pushed on at the front, racing alone until 3km to go before Svarre and Wellens bridged across to make it three up front. They held a minute over the next chase group and raced on to the part-cobbled final climb to the finish at Labin, where the stage would be decided.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 4:10:54 2 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:06 4 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 5 Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:31 6 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:32 7 Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:37 10 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:56 11 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Clément Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:59 13 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:04 15 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:01:08 18 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:11 19 Dario Giuliano (Fra) Polti-VisitMalta 0:01:13 20 Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 0:01:15 21 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:01:17 22 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:01:18 23 Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Carl-Frederik Bévort (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 0:01:41 30 Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:52 31 Zachary Marriage (Aus) Nsn Development Team 0:02:56 32 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Dario Igor Belletta (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Alexandre Balmer (Swi) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:03 36 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 0:03:24 37 Matis Louvel (Fra) NSN Cycling Team 0:03:49 DNF Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 37 - Cell 2 DNS Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 38 - Cell 2 DNS Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta Row 39 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 8:08:50 2 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:04 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:12 4 Sam Maisonobe (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:34 5 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:42 7 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:47 10 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:06