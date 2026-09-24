CRO Race: Uno-X Mobility win again on queen stage 3 as Tobias Svarre vaults into race lead

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22-year-old Dane takes debut pro win, outpacing Antonio Tiberi and Tim Wellens in Labin

Tobias Svarre pictured crossing the line on stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne earlier in the season
Tobias Svarre earned his first pro win and raced into the CRO Race lead on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tobias Svarre made it two wins in two days for Uno-X Mobility at the CRO Race, the 22-year-old Dane outpacing Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the queen stage of the race in Labin.

The trio had proved the strongest riders of the bunch on the toughest climb of the day, the first-category Skitača (3.2km at 11.7%), which peaked at 21.5km to go on the 174.5km stage.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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