Mara Winter surprises with fourth place in women's U23 World Championships road race

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20-year-old Swiss woman just misses the podium in her first full cycling season

Mara Winter and Team Switzerland competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026
Mara Winter (Switzerland) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her first full cycling season, 20-year-old Mara Winter (Switzerland) almost reached the podium in the UCI Road World Championships under-23 women's road race.

Winter was beaten by Fleur Moors (Belgium) in the sprint of a small group that decided the bronze medal, 33 seconds behind world champion Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) and runner-up Isabella Holmgren (Canada).

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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