'What happened? The breakaway won' - Sprinters left stunned in Milan after Fredrik Dversnes snatches victory

News
By published

Jonathan Milan struggles to understand another defeat as Paul Magnier admits the Milan circuit disrupted the chase

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 24: Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets meets the media press after the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 15 a 157km stage from Voghera to Milan / #UCIWT / on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) talks with the media at the end of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was stunned when he stopped beyond the finish line in Milan. Near him, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) was celebrating a surprise stage victory, while the Italian riders in the break could only despair about missing out.

Milan struggled to speak as he realised he had missed out on another possible sprint victory in the 2026 Giro d'Italia. In Bulgaria, he had lost his sprint train and then kicked too early on stage 3. In Naples, he was slowed by the late crash and team attacks had taken the glory on other stages.

Latest Videos From
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.