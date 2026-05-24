High fives for Tom Pidcock: Briton clinches fifth win in as many starts at Nové Město XC World Cup round

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Laura Stigger wins women's race, Pidcock holds off Luca Martin in men's event

Tom Pidcock - Men Elite XCO. Mountain Bike World Series - Nové Město - May 24, 2026
Tom Pidcock - Men Elite XCO. Mountain Bike World Series - Nové Město - May 24, 2026 (Image credit: Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Tom Pidcock continued to rule supreme in the Nové Mesto Men's Elite XC event of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, collecting his fifth top title in the race in as many starts.

Meanwhile in the women's equivalent event, Austrian star Laura Stigger - a road racer for a year with SD Worx-Protime in 2025 - claimed victory by nearly a minute, her first in MTB for 2026.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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