'It's super important for me and our team' - Pressure builds on winless Jonathan Milan as sprinters set eyes on next Giro d'Italia sprint in Milan

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Second last chance for a bunch sprint on Sunday's flat stage before final stage in Rome

Lidl - Trek Italian rider Jonathan Milan looks on during the presentation of the teams prior the 3nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Plovdiv and Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 10, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the start of stage 3 where he finished runnerup to Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pressure continues to build for Jonathan Milan to capture a stage victory before the Giro d'Italia ends in Rome next week.

Winless at this race so far, limited sprint opportunities are remaining, but the Lidl-Trek fastman intends to make the most of the stage 15 flat and fast race into Milan on Sunday.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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