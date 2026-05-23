'It's super important for me and our team' - Pressure builds on winless Jonathan Milan as sprinters set eyes on next Giro d'Italia sprint in Milan

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the start of stage 3 where he finished runnerup to Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep)

The pressure continues to build for Jonathan Milan to capture a stage victory before the Giro d'Italia ends in Rome next week.

Winless at this race so far, limited sprint opportunities are remaining, but the Lidl-Trek fastman intends to make the most of the stage 15 flat and fast race into Milan on Sunday.

"After the first week, we did some results, but we didn't achieve what we were looking for," Milan told Cyclingnews at the start of the mountainous stage 14 in Aosta on Friday.

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"Tomorrow is super, super important for me and our team to try to give our best, to try to control the race."

Milan is a four-time stage winner of the Giro d'Italia, taking a stage win in San Salvo in 2023 and three stage wins in Andora, Francavilla al Mare and Cento in 2024, and he secured the maglia ciclamino in both editions.

Last year, he opted not to return to the Giro d'Italia and instead raced the Tour de France, where he won two stages in Laval and Valence.

Lidl-Trek have built a team around Milan for the sprints at this Giro d'Italia, but he has only managed fourth on stage 1 into Burgas and second on stage 3 into Sofia.

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He is aiming to add a fifth stage win to his four previous wins, but with few chances left, he has faced questions about his performance during the first two weeks.

"I don't think things are going wrong; the sprints have been a bit chaotic," he said.

Sunday's stage 15 from Voghera to Milan is 157km and could be the second last chance at a bunch sprint, with four laps of a city centre circuit near the Vigorelli velodrome.

"In any case, it's super important, and we cannot hide it," Milan said. "We will see what will happen and how the guys are feeling."

Milan's biggest rival Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) has won two stages so far, and aiming for a third in Milan. Cyclingnews spoke with Magnier, who said the pressure on Milan might be the edge he needs to beat him at the line.

"He is the rider who is one of the fastest in the world, and he still hasn't gotten this victory yet. So, I think he is very motivated to try to get this victory in Milan. I'm also really motivated, and I have a super strong team around me, so I keep believing that I can take it," Magnier said.

No matter how the sprint plays out in Milan, both riders agreed that the only other sure sprint stage will take place on the final day of racing in Rome next Sunday.

"100% yes," Milan said. "Rome will 100% a sprint. But then maybe we will have other sprints, but I don't know, definitely Rome. We will see."