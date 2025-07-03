'He's not here to learn, he's here to deliver' – Thibau Nys to make Tour de France debut with doubts, but Lidl-Trek remain bullish

By published

Multi-discipline star admits he's 'not as confident as I hoped to be at this moment' after crash and illness disrupted preparation

Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite road race of the Belgian Cycling Championships, 230km from and to the Grand Place square in Binche on Sunday 29 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Nys will start his first Tour on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an illness- and crash-disrupted preparation, Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) is starting his highly anticipated Tour de France debut with slightly knocked confidence.

Nys, 22, has had mixed fortunes in the weeks leading up to the Grand Départ, first suffering a training crash and then being forced out of his final preparation race due to illness, causing him to become notably more apprehensive.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.