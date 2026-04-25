Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 for the fourth Monument of the season, one of the oldest races of the calendar and the toughest of the three Ardennes Classics.

Here are all the details you need to follow the race on live streams and TV channels in the US, UK, Canada and the rest of the world.

The 112th edition of the men's Liège-Bastogne-Liège route features over 4,000 metres of climbing packed into 259.5km of racing. Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes route is 156km long and features 2,500 metres of elevation. Major climbs on the route include the Côte de Stockeu, Côte de la Redoute, and the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons.

Tadej Pogačar will aim for his fourth men's race title, though the Slovenian will face competition from the likes of Paul Seixas, Tom Pidcock, and Kévin Vauquelin. Demi Vollering is trying to win her third women's title, with Lotte Kopecky, Puck Pieterse, and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney standing in her way.

There are broadcast options for Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium and France.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 Free Stream

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 is being streamed for free in Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and France. Channels are as follows:

If you're not in your home country right now, geo-restrictions will likely be an issue for you. But you can still access your usual streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country while Liège-Bastogne-Liège is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

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▶︎ Read More: Analysing the contenders at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026 through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TV viewers will find the action on TNT Sports 4, with live streaming available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max.

Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.